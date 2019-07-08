Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  SK Hynix Inc    000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC

(000660)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan pushes back against Seoul's calls to scrap export curbs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 10:37pm EDT
Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko leaves the European Commission headquarters after a meeting on steel overcapacity, in Brussels

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan pushed back on Tuesday against calls from South Korea to scrap restrictions on high-tech exports to its Asian neighbor, as a diplomatic row over forced wartime labor escalates between the two key U.S. allies.

The dispute threatens to disrupt global supplies of South Korean memory chips and smartphones, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix among the key names likely to be affected.

Japan was "not thinking at all" of withdrawing the curbs and they did not violate World Trade Organization rules, Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said.

"Whether Japan implements additional measures depends on South Korea's response," he told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

South Korea's benchmark index <.KS11> fell after the minister's comments, standing down 0.18 percent at 2,060.38 points by 0155 GMT.

The remarks followed urging on Monday by South Korean President Moon Jae-in for the restrictions to be withdrawn. Seoul could not rule out countermeasures for damage they inflicted on firms in South Korea, Moon added.

South Korea plans to complain to the WTO.

Japan announced the curbs on the exports of materials used in smartphone displays and chips last week, amid a growing dispute over South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War Two.

Also caught in the fray are Japanese chemical suppliers such as JSR and Stella Chemifa, which are exploring ways to supply South Korean clients from plants outside Japan.

Japanese and South Korean officials plan to hold talks in Japan as early as this week on the export restrictions, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Tuesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said South Korea had asked Japan for an explanation of the curbs and that working-level officials would respond. The schedule was being arranged, he added.

South Korea's trade ministry is in talks with its Japanese counterpart about the timing and agenda, but nothing has been decided, a ministry spokeswoman said.

The countries share a bitter history dating to Japan's colonization of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945, which saw forced use of labor by Japanese companies and the use of "comfort women", a euphemism for those forced to work in wartime brothels.

The latest dispute stems from a South Korean court ruling last year that ordered Nippon Steel to compensate former forced laborers.

Japan says the issue of forced labor was fully settled in 1965, when the two countries restored diplomatic ties.

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, Kaori Kaneko, Chris Gallagher in TOKYO and Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JSR CORP -1.47% 1681 End-of-day quote.6.39%
NIPPON STEEL CORP -0.32% 1849 End-of-day quote.-0.19%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
STELLA CHEMIFA CORPORATION -1.61% 2816 End-of-day quote.14.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SK HYNIX INC
10:37pJapan pushes back against Seoul's calls to scrap export curbs
RE
10:17pJapan pushes back against Seoul's calls to scrap export curbs
RE
03:36aSK HYNIX : SKorea's Moon calls for diplomatic solution to trade spat
AQ
03:11aSouth Korea's Moon urges Japan to remove export curbs
RE
03:10aSouth Korea's Moon urges Japan to remove export curbs
RE
07/05Samsung Electronics profit guidance beats expectations on one-off gains, outl..
RE
07/05Calls for boycott of Japan grow in South Korea as diplomatic row simmers
RE
07/04South Korea says may retaliate against Japan high-tech export curbs
RE
07/04SK HYNIX : Japan export curbs take effect as SKorean officials protest
AQ
07/04South Korea says Japan's high-tech export curbs threat to global economy
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 26 182 B
EBIT 2019 3 612 B
Net income 2019 2 958 B
Finance 2019 186 B
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 16,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,40x
EV / Sales2019 1 761x
EV / Sales2020 1 597x
Capitalization 46 102 B
Chart SK HYNIX INC
Duration : Period :
SK Hynix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 85 840  KRW
Last Close Price 67 400  KRW
Spread / Highest target 54,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joon-Ho Kim Co-President, Director & Head-Management Support
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Myung-Young Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX INC39 833
INTEL CORPORATION2.49%215 254
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%202 016
BROADCOM INC11.16%112 519
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS22.49%108 597
NVIDIA CORPORATION20.02%97 580
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About