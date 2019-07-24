Log in
Japan rejects South Korean attempt to air trade row at WTO

07/24/2019 | 07:37am EDT

GENEVA (Reuters) - Japan told the World Trade Organization on Wednesday that its controls on exports to South Korea were based on national security concerns, and did not constitute an embargo or an issue appropriate for discussion at the WTO.

Japan has threatened to drop South Korea from the list of countries that face minimum trade restrictions under a trade control law, which would require Japanese exporters to seek a licence for certain items they want to sell to South Korea that could be used in manufacturing weapons.

"First and foremost, the measure referred to by Korea is based on the export control system for national security, and is not an appropriate agenda for the WTO," Japan's ambassador Junichi Ihara told the WTO meeting, according to a copy of his statement provided to Reuters.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, SK Hynix Inc
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 26 007 B
EBIT 2019 3 397 B
Net income 2019 2 791 B
Debt 2019 822 B
Yield 2019 2,00%
P/E ratio 2019 20,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 2 072x
EV / Sales2020 1 899x
Capitalization 53 899 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 85 661,76  KRW
Last Close Price 78 800,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joon-Ho Kim Co-President, Director & Head-Management Support
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Myung-Young Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX INC45 714
INTEL CORPORATION9.42%231 685
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%220 024
BROADCOM INC18.29%119 733
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.06%112 650
NVIDIA CORPORATION31.58%106 977
