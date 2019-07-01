Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  SK Hynix Inc    000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC

(000660)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan to tighten curbs on tech material exports to South Korea amid wartime labour row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 12:07am EDT
The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are didplayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO/SEOUL (Reuters) - Japan will tighten curbs on exports of high-tech materials used in smartphone displays and chips to South Korea amid a growing dispute over South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War Two, the industry ministry said on Monday.

Tighter export controls, effective from July 4, would slow the export process by several months, hitting South Korean tech giants, such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

The step comes amid Tokyo's growing frustration at what it calls a lack of action by Seoul over issues stemming from its top court ruling last October that ordered Nippon Steel to compensate former forced labourers.

South Korea's deputy minister for trade said Japan's curbs would violate World Trade Organization rules and Seoul would respond.

"We will firmly respond to this unfair measure by Japan that violates international law," Park Tae-sung told reporters.

South Korea's finance minister also called a meeting to discuss plans, officials said.

Japan rejected South Korea's proposal last month to create a joint compensation fund for victims with contributions from both nations' companies.

"South Korea has failed to show any satisfactory measures to resolve the forced labour issue ... and severely damaged mutual trust," said an official of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

"As trust has been lost, we cannot have a dialogue and are unable to ensure that proper export controls are being taken," he told a news briefing.

The neighbours share a bitter history dating to the Japanese colonisation of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945, including forced use of labour by Japanese companies and the use of comfort women, a euphemism for girls and women, many of them Korean, forced to work in its wartime brothels.

Japan, which says the issue of forced labour was fully settled in 1965 when the two countries restored diplomatic ties, has denounced the rulings and urged the launch of an arbitration panel.

The materials to be restricted are fluorinated polyimides, used in smartphone displays, as well as resist and high-purity hydrogen fluoride (HF), which is used as an etching gas to make semiconductors.

Resist is a thin layer used to transfer a circuit pattern to the semiconductor substrate. High-purity HF is used in etching silicon materials.

Japan will stop preferential treatment for shipments of these three materials to South Korea, requiring exporters to seek permission each time they want to ship, which takes about 90 days, the ministry official said.

Japan produces about 90% of fluorinated polyimides and resist worldwide as well as about 70% of etching gas, making it difficult for chipmakers to find alternatives, said the Sankei newspaper, which reported the plans on Sunday.

A source at one of South Korea's top memory chipmakers said chipmakers would have to try to build stockpiles, adding that the company relies on Japan for more than 70 percent of its resists and etching gas.

Samsung Elec, the world's top memory maker, said it was looking into the matter, but offered no further comment.

SK Hynix declined comment.

In Tokyo, shares of resist maker JSR and fluorochemicals maker Kanto Denka Kogyo plunged.

Japan also plans to strip whitelist status from South Korea under trade control law, requiring Japanese exporters to seek a licence for items that could be used in some weapons-related applications.

On Japan's white list are 27 countries, from Germany to South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.

South Korean exporters and experts urged the administration of President Moon Jae-in to step in and resolve the tension.

"This is not a problem starting from the business sector, and I think our government should stand up and try to fix this while companies are taking a hit," Lee Soo-chul, a board member of the Seoul-Tokyo Forum, a private foundation of diplomats and businessmen from both countries, told Reuters.

"But I am not sure if the current government is realizing how critical this situation is," said Lee, a former head of Samsung Group's Japanese operations.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by Hyonhee Shin, Heekyong Yang, Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sam Holmes and Clarence Fernandez)

By Makiko Yamazaki and Ju-min Park
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JSR CORP -0.99% 1701 End-of-day quote.7.66%
KANTO DENKA KOGYO CO., LTD. 0.13% 752 End-of-day quote.4.16%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. End-of-day quote.
NIPPON STEEL CORP -0.27% 1849 End-of-day quote.-0.19%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SK HYNIX INC
12:07aJapan to tighten curbs on tech material exports to South Korea amid wartime l..
RE
06/30SK HYNIX : South Korean trade official says Japan's export curbs violate WTO rul..
RE
06/30Trump Leaves Huawei's South Korean Suppliers Hanging
DJ
06/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Slip As G-20 Meeting Kicks Off In Japan
DJ
06/27SK HYNIX : mass-produces world's first 128-layer 4D NAND flash
AQ
06/26SK HYNIX : A 1TB SSD could cost less than $50 by Christmas - here's why
AQ
06/26ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed On Lowered Expectations For Fed Rate Cut, U..
DJ
06/20SK HYNIX : Launches World-Class Low-Power NVMe Enterprise SSD
AQ
06/19ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Suge On Renewed Hopes Of Trade Deal
DJ
06/12ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Retreat; Hang Seng Sinks Amid Hong Kong Protests
DJ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 26 431 B
EBIT 2019 4 255 B
Net income 2019 3 590 B
Finance 2019 1 149 B
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 14,42
P/E ratio 2020 8,79
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
Capitalization 50 596 B
Chart SK HYNIX INC
Duration : Period :
SK Hynix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 86 456  KRW
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joon-Ho Kim Co-President, Director & Head-Management Support
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Myung-Young Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX INC43 816
INTEL CORPORATION2.00%214 314
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%200 175
BROADCOM INC13.16%114 589
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS21.24%107 669
NVIDIA CORPORATION23.02%100 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About