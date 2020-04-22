SK Hynix : 1Q Results Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review

By Kwanwoo Jun

SK Hynix Inc. reported its first-quarter results on Thursday. Here is what you need to know.

NET PROFIT: The South Korean memory-chip maker's net profit fell 41% from a year earlier to 649.05 billion Korean won ($526.0 million).

REVENUE: First-quarter revenue rose 6.3% from a year earlier to KRW7.199 trillion, while operating profit dropped 41% to KRW800.30 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--ABOVE CONSENSUS: Despite its plunge from a year earlier, the 1Q net profit beat a FactSet consensus forecast of KRW363.85 billion.

--PANDEMIC: Seasonally weak demand and fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which dented its mobile-chip business, weighed on the quarterly earnings.

--UNCERTAINTY: The outlook remains uncertain with solid demand for memory chips used by data servers not fully offsetting weak demand for chips used in mobile handsets.

