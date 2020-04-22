Log in
SK hynix, Inc.    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX, INC.

(A000660)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

SK Hynix : 1Q Results Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review

04/22/2020 | 10:08pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

SK Hynix Inc. reported its first-quarter results on Thursday. Here is what you need to know.

NET PROFIT: The South Korean memory-chip maker's net profit fell 41% from a year earlier to 649.05 billion Korean won ($526.0 million).

REVENUE: First-quarter revenue rose 6.3% from a year earlier to KRW7.199 trillion, while operating profit dropped 41% to KRW800.30 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--ABOVE CONSENSUS: Despite its plunge from a year earlier, the 1Q net profit beat a FactSet consensus forecast of KRW363.85 billion.

--PANDEMIC: Seasonally weak demand and fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which dented its mobile-chip business, weighed on the quarterly earnings.

--UNCERTAINTY: The outlook remains uncertain with solid demand for memory chips used by data servers not fully offsetting weak demand for chips used in mobile handsets.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Latest news on SK HYNIX, INC.
10:08pSK HYNIX : 1Q Results Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
08:50pSK Hynix first quarter profit beats dire estimates, warns of volatile demand
RE
08:33pSK HYNIX : 1Q Net Drops as Pandemic Dents Mobile Chip Sales
DJ
04/20SK HYNIX, INC. : quaterly earnings release
04/11SAMSUNG DOMINATES SMARTPHONE MEMORY : report
AQ
03/23Home work triggers demand jump for chips, laptops and network goods
RE
03/20SK HYNIX : warns of uncertainty in memory chip market fuelled by coronavirus
RE
03/16Gambling limitations, elderly shopping hours; coronavirus changes business
RE
03/16Samsung Electronics urges shareholders to use electronic voting for AGM amid ..
RE
02/24Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus i..
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 31 460 B
EBIT 2020 6 247 B
Net income 2020 4 659 B
Debt 2020 4 383 B
Yield 2020 1,52%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 6,48x
EV / Sales2020 1 824x
EV / Sales2021 1 420x
Capitalization 57 388 B
Chart SK HYNIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 115 378,38  KRW
Last Close Price 83 900,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 72,8%
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX, INC.4.09%45 075
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-0.17%254 051
INTEL CORPORATION0.42%241 250
NVIDIA CORPORATION21.61%165 071
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.71%99 755
BROADCOM INC.-17.74%99 008
