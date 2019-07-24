Log in
SK HYNIX INC

SK HYNIX INC

(000660)
  Report  
News 
News

SK Hynix : 2Q Net Profit Misses Expectations -- Earnings Review

0
07/24/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

SK Hynix Inc. (000660.SE) reported its second-quarter results on Thursday. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: The South Korean chip maker posted second-quarter net profit of 537 billion Korean won (US$455.7 million), down 88% from KRW4.329 trillion a year earlier. The results missed a consensus forecast of KRW609.71 billion on FactSet.

REVENUE: Revenue fell 38% on year to KRW6.452 trillion, largely in line with the FactSet consensus of KRW6.405 trillion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--SLUGGISH DEMAND: SK Hynix attributes the sharply weaker quarterly earing results to lower semiconductor prices and still sluggish demand, as U.S.-China trade tensions are causing business uncertainties.

--RECOVERY: The company expects demand to pick up in the second half of this year, especially for DRAM chips for PCs and graphics work.

--JAPAN: Regarding Tokyo's export curbs on some key memory-chip materials to South Korea, SK Hynix says it still has inventory to reduce and is seeking alternative suppliers.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 26 007 B
EBIT 2019 3 397 B
Net income 2019 2 791 B
Debt 2019 822 B
Yield 2019 2,03%
P/E ratio 2019 20,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 2 041x
EV / Sales2020 1 870x
Capitalization 53 079 B
Chart SK HYNIX INC
Duration : Period :
SK Hynix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 85 661,76  KRW
Last Close Price 77 600,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joon-Ho Kim Co-President, Director & Head-Management Support
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Myung-Young Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX INC45 714
INTEL CORPORATION9.42%231 685
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%220 024
BROADCOM INC18.29%119 733
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.06%112 650
NVIDIA CORPORATION31.58%106 977
