SK Hynix : 2Q Net Profit Misses Expectations -- Earnings Review

By Kwanwoo Jun

SK Hynix Inc. (000660.SE) reported its second-quarter results on Thursday. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: The South Korean chip maker posted second-quarter net profit of 537 billion Korean won (US$455.7 million), down 88% from KRW4.329 trillion a year earlier. The results missed a consensus forecast of KRW609.71 billion on FactSet.

REVENUE: Revenue fell 38% on year to KRW6.452 trillion, largely in line with the FactSet consensus of KRW6.405 trillion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--SLUGGISH DEMAND: SK Hynix attributes the sharply weaker quarterly earing results to lower semiconductor prices and still sluggish demand, as U.S.-China trade tensions are causing business uncertainties.

--RECOVERY: The company expects demand to pick up in the second half of this year, especially for DRAM chips for PCs and graphics work.

--JAPAN: Regarding Tokyo's export curbs on some key memory-chip materials to South Korea, SK Hynix says it still has inventory to reduce and is seeking alternative suppliers.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com