SK Hynix : Net Profit Fell 88% on Year in 2Q

By Kwanwoo Jun



SK Hynix Inc.'s (000660.SE) second-quarter net profit plunged 88% on year, largely due to lower semiconductor prices and sluggish demand, the South Korea-based chip maker said Thursday.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 537.00 billion Korean won (US$455.7 million) compared with KRW4.329 trillion in the same quarter a year earlier. The results missed a consensus forecast for KRW609.71 billion, according to FactSet.

Revenue during the quarter fell 38% on year to KRW6.452 trillion compared with the FactSet-provided estimate of KRW6.405 trillion.

Operating profit for the quarter was down 89% on year at KRW637.60 billion.

