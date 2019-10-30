Log in
SK Hynix : Samsung Elec upbeat on chip outlook as third quarter profit falls 56%

10/30/2019
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said chip sales should pick up in 2020 as it reported a 56% fall in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday, reeling from memory price declines amid a prolonged industry downturn.

Samsung said there were positive signs for the chip outlook thanks to anticipated demand from data-centre customers and the continuing expansion of 5G smartphones.

But the South Korean tech giant warned that prospects for 2020 should be viewed with caution as uncertainties remained in the macroeconomic environment, a likely reference to the future of U.S.-China trade relations.

The world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones said operating profit was 7.8 trillion won (£5.24 billion), slightly above the 7.7 trillion won estimate the company released earlier. Revenue fell 5.3% to 62 trillion won, in line with its earlier estimates.

Samsung's profit has slumped on-year for four consecutive quarters and it is expected to fall again in the current quarter, analysts say.

Earlier this month its cross-town chip rival SK Hynix said 5G-enabled smartphones should help lift the global memory market out of the doldrums next year.

Analysts say strong smartphone sales cushioned the profit fall, with U.S. sanctions on Huawei Technologies effectively barring U.S. firms from supplying the Chinese competitor.

Samsung said its mobile business posted a 32% rise in operating profit to 2.9 trillion won in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 26 756 B
EBIT 2019 2 919 B
Net income 2019 2 415 B
Debt 2019 4 601 B
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 24,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2019 2 084x
EV / Sales2020 1 892x
Capitalization 55 746 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 95 400,00  KRW
Last Close Price 81 500,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joon-Ho Kim Co-President, Director & Head-Management Support
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Myung-Young Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX INC48 640
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%253 362
INTEL CORPORATION20.05%245 079
NVIDIA CORPORATION52.00%123 578
BROADCOM INC.13.32%114 305
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS27.29%112 493
