MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  SK Hynix Inc    000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC

(000660)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SK Hynix : South Korea 'clearly' called for withdrawal of Japan's export curbs at meeting - Seoul official

0
07/13/2019 | 06:20am EDT

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean trade ministry officials "clearly" called on Japan to drop its export restrictions on the neighbouring country at a bilateral meeting on Friday, a Seoul official told Reuters on Saturday, rebutting Tokyo's claims that Seoul did not make such a demand.

The trade ministry official also said Seoul has not heard any complaints from Japan over Friday's talks.

He declined to be named, because of the sensitivity of the matter.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 26 104 B
EBIT 2019 3 453 B
Net income 2019 2 816 B
Debt 2019 380 B
Yield 2019 2,10%
P/E ratio 2019 19,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 1 957x
EV / Sales2020 1 785x
Capitalization 51 095 B
Chart SK HYNIX INC
Duration : Period :
SK Hynix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 85 971  KRW
Last Close Price 74 700  KRW
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joon-Ho Kim Co-President, Director & Head-Management Support
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Myung-Young Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX INC43 979
INTEL CORPORATION3.56%217 582
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%208 941
BROADCOM INC12.23%109 892
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS23.51%109 507
NVIDIA CORPORATION25.55%101 265
