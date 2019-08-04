Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  SK Hynix Inc    000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC

(000660)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SK Hynix : South Korea to spend $6.5 billion on R&D to cut reliance on Japanese imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 09:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A South Korean man attends an anti-Japan rally near the Japanese embassy in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea on Monday announced plans to invest about 7.8 trillion won ($6.48 billion) in research and development for local materials, parts and equipment over the next seven years in an effort to cut the reliance on Japanese imports.

The move comes after Japan on Friday dropped Korea from its "white list" of countries with fast-track export status, intensifying a row over wartime forced labourers..

In July, Japan tightened controls on the export of materials used to make chips, South Korea's top export item, which threatened to disrupt global semiconductor supplies used by tech giants such as Apple and Huawei.

"We want to turn the crisis into an opportunity for the materials, parts and equipment industry," South Korea's industry minister, Sung Yun-mo, said at a press briefing.

South Korea plans to raise "self-sufficiency" for 100 key components, materials and equipment items used to make chips, displays, batteries, automobiles and other products, with a goal to stabilise supply over the next five years.

The plan aims to "address structural weakness in South Korea's materials, parts and equipment sector, which heavily depends on a particular country," the government said in a statement.

In a 51-page statement, South Korea also laid out a number of measures, including financing support of over 2.5 trillion won (1.7 billion pounds) for overseas acquisitions.

Japanese officials have cited unspecified security reasons for the export curbs to South Korea. But they have also pointed to an erosion of trust after South Korean court rulings last year ordered Japanese firms to compensate wartime forced labourers, a matter Tokyo says was settled by a 1965 treaty normalising bilateral ties.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SK HYNIX INC
09:09pSK HYNIX : South Korea to spend $6.5 billion on R&D to cut reliance on Japanese ..
RE
09:09pSouth Korea to spend $6.5 billion on R&D to cut reliance on Japanese imports
RE
08/02SK HYNIX : SKorea vows countermeasures as Japan downgrades trade status
AQ
08/01ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink As U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ramp Back Up
DJ
08/01South Korea-Japan talks falter ahead of decision on favoured-trade list
RE
08/01South Korean chip giants face 'strangling' from Japanese export curbs
RE
08/01ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall After Fed Rate Cut, End Of U.S.-China Trade ..
DJ
07/31South Korea July exports slump for eight month as China-U.S. row, Japan curbs..
RE
07/31Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
RE
07/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Trade Talks
DJ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 25 311 B
EBIT 2019 2 831 B
Net income 2019 2 368 B
Debt 2019 1 781 B
Yield 2019 2,05%
P/E ratio 2019 23,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 2 057x
EV / Sales2020 1 875x
Capitalization 52 053 B
Chart SK HYNIX INC
Duration : Period :
SK Hynix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 89 471,43  KRW
Last Close Price 76 100,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joon-Ho Kim Co-President, Director & Head-Management Support
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Myung-Young Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX INC43 234
INTEL CORPORATION5.48%217 940
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%207 189
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS28.91%113 734
BROADCOM INC9.54%110 875
NVIDIA CORPORATION20.74%98 165
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group