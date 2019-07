The Democratic Party said in a statement the budget would be intended to support South Korea's own technology development and commercialisation of items of which the country has relied on imports from Japan.

Japan has tightened curbs on exports of three materials crucial for advanced consumer electronics bound for South Korea, amid a deepening row between the two countries over wartime forced labour.

($1 = 1,177.6200 won)

