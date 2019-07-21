Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  SK Hynix Inc    000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC

(000660)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SK Hynix : U.S. adviser Bolton travels to Japan, South Korea amid trade dispute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/21/2019 | 06:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump visits South Korea

(Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser John Bolton departed on Saturday for a trip to Japan and South Korea, two key allies of Washington that are embroiled in a trade dispute.

A White House National Security Council spokesman said on Twitter that Bolton planned to "continue conversations with critical allies and friends".

President Donald Trump on Friday offered his help to ease tensions in the political and economic dispute between the United States' two biggest allies in Asia, which threatens global supplies of memory chips and smartphones.

Lingering tensions, particularly over compensation for South Koreans forced to work for Japanese occupiers during World War Two, worsened this month when Japan restricted exports of high-tech materials to South Korea.

Japan has denied that the dispute over compensation is behind the export curbs, even though one of its ministers cited broken trust with Seoul over the labour dispute in announcing the restrictions.

The export curbs could hurt global technology companies.

Lee Seok-hee, chief executive of SK Hynix, the world's No.2 memory chip maker, headed to Japan on Sunday and will meet Japanese suppliers to discuss ways to secure raw materials, the company said.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday that South Korean President Moon Jae-in had asked him whether he could get involved.

A spokeswoman for Moon confirmed Moon had asked Trump for help at their summit in Seoul on June 30.

Bolton will visit South Korea from July 23 to 24, South Korea's presidential office spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said. He will meet South Korean national security adviser Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday to discuss a permanent peace regime on the Korean Peninsula and a strengthened alliance between Seoul and Washington.

During his trip, Bolton is also likely to seek support for a U.S. initiative to heighten surveillance of vital Middle Eastern shipping lanes, which has been greeted warily by allies reluctant to raise tensions with Iran. Washington blames Tehran for recent attacks on tankers.

Japanese media have said the issue could be on the agenda when Bolton visits Japan, where any military commitment abroad would risk inflaming a divide in public opinion in a country whose armed forces have not fought overseas since World War Two.

A South Korean official said last week Washington had yet to make any official request to Seoul on the issue.

The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine General Joseph Dunford, said this month Washington hoped to enlist allies in a military coalition to safeguard strategic waters off Iran and Yemen.

But with allies reluctant to commit new weaponry or fighting forces, a senior Pentagon official told Reuters on Thursday the aim was not to set up a military coalition but to shine a "flashlight" in the region to deter attacks on commercial shipping.

Kathryn Wheelbarger, who briefed NATO allies in the past week on the U.S. proposal, said it was less operational and more geared toward increasing surveillance capabilities.

Japan is the world's fourth-biggest oil buyer and 86% of its oil supplies last year passed through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond.

Japan's position is complicated by its friendly ties with Iran. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made an unsuccessful bid to ease tensions in the region when he met Iranian leaders in Tehran last month.

(Reporting by Christopher Bing; additional reporting by David Brunnstrom in WASHINGTON, Joyce Lee, Ju-min Park and Jane Chung in SEOUL; editing by Daniel Wallis G Crosse and Dale Hudson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SK HYNIX INC
06:05aSK HYNIX : U.S. adviser Bolton travels to Japan, South Korea amid trade dispute
RE
07/19From beer to pens, South Koreans boycott Japanese brands as diplomatic row in..
RE
07/18SK HYNIX : South Korea urges Japan to accept request for talks over export contr..
RE
07/18TSMC expects 5G earnings boost, flags S.Korea-Japan spat as risk
RE
07/18Japan-South Korea gloom spurs worries of 'never seen before' chip price spike
RE
07/16ANALYST : Japan dispute with Korea could cripple U.S.' China tech policy
AQ
07/16Samsung, SK Hynix ask Korean firm to boost chemicals supply amid Japanese cur..
RE
07/15ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Little Changed As Investors Await Earnings Report..
DJ
07/14ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Recover After China's GDP Growth Fails To Meet Al..
DJ
07/13SK HYNIX : South Korea 'clearly' called for withdrawal of Japan's export curbs a..
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 26 010 B
EBIT 2019 3 413 B
Net income 2019 2 791 B
Debt 2019 725 B
Yield 2019 2,05%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 2 020x
EV / Sales2020 1 853x
Capitalization 52 531 B
Chart SK HYNIX INC
Duration : Period :
SK Hynix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 85 044,12  KRW
Last Close Price 76 800,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joon-Ho Kim Co-President, Director & Head-Management Support
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Myung-Young Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX INC44 748
INTEL CORPORATION6.41%225 059
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%216 274
BROADCOM INC14.05%115 441
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.47%110 014
NVIDIA CORPORATION26.17%102 580
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group