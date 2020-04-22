Log in
SK hynix, Inc.

SK HYNIX, INC.

(A000660)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SK Hynix first quarter profit beats estimates as server demand offsets smartphone weakeness

04/22/2020 | 08:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employee walks past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam

SK Hynix, the world's No.2 memory chip maker, posted a 41% fall in quarterly operating profit on Thursday, but beat analysts' estimates as server demand due to the coronavirus-driven shift to working from home offset weak smartphone demand.

The chip industry is bracing for a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, as sales of phones that it supplies tumble. However chipmakers hope solid demand from data centers amid the virus-driven shift to working from home would cushion the blow.

SK Hynix said it expected the server chip market to grow in the mid- and longer-term because of a rise in "contactless" IT services, but said a prolonged outbreak could increase demand volatility and disrupt production activities.

South Korea's SK Hynix, which counts Apple Inc and Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] among its customers, reported an operating profit of 800 billion won ($649 million) in the January to March period, compared with a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 474 billion won and an operating profit of 1.4 trillion won a year earlier.

First-quarter revenue rose 6% to 7.2 trillion won.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; editing by Richard Pullin)
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.88% 276.1 Delayed Quote.-8.61%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 1.22% 49850 End-of-day quote.2.36%
SK HYNIX, INC. 3.20% 83900 End-of-day quote.4.09%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 31 460 B
EBIT 2020 6 247 B
Net income 2020 4 659 B
Debt 2020 4 383 B
Yield 2020 1,52%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 6,48x
EV / Sales2020 1 824x
EV / Sales2021 1 420x
Capitalization 57 388 B
Chart SK HYNIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 115 378,38  KRW
Last Close Price 83 900,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 72,8%
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX, INC.4.09%45 075
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-1.83%254 051
INTEL CORPORATION-5.83%241 250
NVIDIA CORPORATION14.54%165 071
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-16.72%99 755
BROADCOM INC.-21.63%99 008
