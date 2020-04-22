SK Hynix first quarter profit beats estimates as server demand offsets smartphone weakeness

The chip industry is bracing for a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, as sales of phones that it supplies tumble. However chipmakers hope solid demand from data centers amid the virus-driven shift to working from home would cushion the blow.

SK Hynix said it expected the server chip market to grow in the mid- and longer-term because of a rise in "contactless" IT services, but said a prolonged outbreak could increase demand volatility and disrupt production activities.

South Korea's SK Hynix, which counts Apple Inc and Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] among its customers, reported an operating profit of 800 billion won ($649 million) in the January to March period, compared with a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 474 billion won and an operating profit of 1.4 trillion won a year earlier.

First-quarter revenue rose 6% to 7.2 trillion won.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; editing by Richard Pullin)