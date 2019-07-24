Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  SK Hynix Inc    000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC

(000660)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SK Hynix plans to cut chip output and investment after dismal second quarter; shares rally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 09:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employee walks past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said it would cut investment and production to support a modest rebound in chip demand, as it reported worse-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday.

The global memory chip market is bottoming out after more than a year of steep price falls, and hopes of a recovery are being buoyed by an intensifying trade dispute between South Korea and Japan which could limit production.

"We are trying to secure inventories of chip materials as much as possible ... but we cannot rule out production disruption if Japanese export controls drag on," an SK Hynix executive told analysts.

Expectations of a recovery in the chip market also were boosted by Texas Instruments Inc comments that the slowdown in chip demand would not last as long as feared.

SK Hynix shares jumped nearly 3% after the release of its quarterly results, while the broader market <.KS11> was down 0.4%.

The company said it would cut DRAM output capacity from the fourth quarter and increase its planned NAND wafer input reduction this year to more than 15% from 10% previously. Investment for next year would be "significantly lower" than this year, it added.

The world's second-largest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics reported its smallest quarterly earnings in three years.

April-June operating profit plunged 89% to 638 billion won ($541.9 million) due to weak chip prices, missing a 828 billion won Refinitiv SmartEstimate. SmartEstimates give more weight to recent estimates by analysts who are more consistently accurate.

Prices of NAND flash memory chips have fallen sharply over the past year as output grew faster than demand and the U.S.-China trade war played havoc with global markets for electronics like smartphones.

Prices for DRAM chips, which help devices perform multiple tasks, declined 25% in the second quarter from three months earlier, according to data from tech researcher TrendForce.

Revenue fell 38% from a year earlier to 6.5 trillion won, SK Hynix said.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Stephen Coates)

By Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 7.44% 129 Delayed Quote.36.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SK HYNIX INC
09:08pSK Hynix plans to cut chip output and investment after dismal second quarter;..
RE
08:37pSK HYNIX : Net Profit Fell 88% on Year in 2Q
DJ
01:24pJapan and South Korea clash at WTO over trade row
RE
01:23pJapan and South Korea clash at WTO over trade row
RE
10:29aSouth Korea says Japan flatly rejects meeting over trade row
RE
09:39aSouth Korea fails to drum up support at WTO in row with Japan
RE
05:45aSouth Korea protests Japan's 'grave' plan to drop it from smooth-trade list
RE
05:43aSouth Korea protests Japan's 'grave' plan to drop it from smooth-trade list
RE
07/23South Korean firm to boost output of chipmaking chemical amid Japan curbs - r..
RE
07/22ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise After Wall Street Gains, Encouraging Trade-t..
DJ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 26 007 B
EBIT 2019 3 397 B
Net income 2019 2 791 B
Debt 2019 822 B
Yield 2019 2,03%
P/E ratio 2019 20,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 2 041x
EV / Sales2020 1 870x
Capitalization 53 079 B
Chart SK HYNIX INC
Duration : Period :
SK Hynix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 85 661,76  KRW
Last Close Price 77 600,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joon-Ho Kim Co-President, Director & Head-Management Support
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Myung-Young Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX INC45 714
INTEL CORPORATION9.42%231 685
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%220 024
BROADCOM INC18.29%119 733
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.06%112 650
NVIDIA CORPORATION31.58%106 977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group