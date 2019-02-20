Log in
SK Hynix : plans to invest $107 billion to build four semiconductor fabs after 2022

02/20/2019 | 10:34pm EST
The logos of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc plans to invest 120 trillion won ($106.66 billion) to build four semiconductor fabs after 2022 at a new cluster site in the country, the world's second-biggest memory chipmaker said on Thursday.

The company has submitted an investment letter of intent and once it is approved, more than 50 foreign and domestic suppliers will join at the new site in Yongin, 40 km south of Seoul, SK Hynix said in a statement.

"We will invest 120 trillion won in the new semiconductor site and fabs over the next 10 years after 2022, at least. It is indeed a long-term investment plan and our strategy may change depending on the market condition," SK Hynix spokeswoman Olivia Lee told Reuters.

The new fabs will be designated for the company's next-generation memory and DRAM products, she added.

SK Hynix currently operates two production sites in South Korea and one manufacturing facility at Wuxi, China.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Ju-min Park; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 31 611 B
EBIT 2019 10 601 B
Net income 2019 9 060 B
Finance 2019 6 443 B
Yield 2019 2,20%
P/E ratio 2019 6,73
P/E ratio 2020 5,35
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
Capitalization 53 654 B
Chart SK HYNIX INC
Duration : Period :
SK Hynix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 83 268  KRW
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joon-Ho Kim Co-President, Director & Head-Management Support
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Myung-Young Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX INC47 806
INTEL CORPORATION10.08%231 146
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%192 773
BROADCOM INC10.77%114 712
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.83%101 396
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.86%95 550
