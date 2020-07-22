Log in
SK hynix, Inc.

SK HYNIX, INC.

(A000660)
  Report
News 
News

SK Hynix second-quarter profit triples as stay-at-home demand lifts chip prices

07/22/2020 | 05:49pm EDT
The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam

SK Hynix, the world's No.2 memory chip maker, said on Thursday its quarterly operating profit tripled, beating analysts' forecasts, as demand for cloud services and online education amid the COVID-19 pandemic drove up chip prices.

SK Hynix expected uncertainties will continue in the second half due to COVID-19 and global trade disputes, but forecast improving demand for chips used in 5G smartphones and game consoles as major markets resume economic activities.

The South Korean company that counts Apple Inc and Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] among its customers, said operating profit in the April-June period rose to 1.9 trillion won ($1.63 billion) from 638 billion won a year earlier.

Analysts expected a 1.7 trillion won profit, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate that is weighted towards more consistently accurate analysts.

Second-quarter revenue rose 33% to 8.6 trillion won.

Memory chip prices rose in April-June due to increased server and notebook demand from people staying at home as well as customers stockpiling chips, some analysts said.

But Hynix and its bigger rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may be forced to lower prices from the current quarter, they added, offsetting some recovery in smartphone demand and new game console releases.

($1 = 1,196.8500 won)

By Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.28% 389.09 Delayed Quote.32.13%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.08% 54700 End-of-day quote.-1.97%
SK HYNIX, INC. -1.07% 83200 End-of-day quote.-11.58%
Financials
Sales 2020 32 064 B 26,8 B 26,8 B
Net income 2020 4 574 B 3,82 B 3,82 B
Net Debt 2020 5 191 B 4,34 B 4,34 B
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 1,44%
Capitalization 56 909 B 47 566 M 47 576 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1 775x
Nbr of Employees 33 190
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart SK HYNIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 113 513,51 KRW
Last Close Price 83 200,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 74,3%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX, INC.-11.58%48 158
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED16.01%337 617
INTEL CORPORATION1.42%257 004
NVIDIA CORPORATION75.58%254 137
BROADCOM INC.-0.53%126 423
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.46%124 340
