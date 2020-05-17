Log in
SK hynix, Inc.

SK HYNIX, INC.

(A000660)
  Report
News 


SK Hynix shares fall 3% after U.S. tightens rule to curb Huawei's chip supply

05/17/2020 | 08:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employee walks past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam

Shares of SK Hynix, the world's No.2 memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics, fell 3.2% on Monday after the United States on Friday moved to curb shipments of semiconductors to Huawei [HWT.UL] from global chipmakers.

Samsung Electronics shares were down 0.2%, while the wider market <.KS11> was largely flat.

The U.S. Commerce Department said it had amended an export rule and, under the change, foreign companies that use U.S. chipmaking equipment will be required to obtain a U.S. license before supplying certain chips to China's Huawei.

Huawei Technologies is the world's No.2 smartphone maker.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.31% 47850 End-of-day quote.-1.14%
SK HOLDINGS CO., LTD 0.55% 182000 End-of-day quote.-0.82%
SK HYNIX, INC. 1.61% 81900 End-of-day quote.0.49%
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED 0.10% 4880 End-of-day quote.-1.01%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 32 131 B
EBIT 2020 6 280 B
Net income 2020 4 681 B
Debt 2020 4 875 B
Yield 2020 1,48%
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
P/E ratio 2021 6,48x
EV / Sales2020 1 744x
EV / Sales2021 1 393x
Capitalization 56 020 B
Chart SK HYNIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 113 297,30 KRW
Last Close Price 81 900,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 77,0%
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX, INC.0.49%45 476
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.17%257 713
INTEL CORPORATION-2.62%246 758
NVIDIA CORPORATION44.34%208 918
BROADCOM INC.-17.60%104 110
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-15.63%99 340
