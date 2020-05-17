SK Hynix shares fall 3% after U.S. tightens rule to curb Huawei's chip supply

Shares of SK Hynix, the world's No.2 memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics, fell 3.2% on Monday after the United States on Friday moved to curb shipments of semiconductors to Huawei [HWT.UL] from global chipmakers.

Samsung Electronics shares were down 0.2%, while the wider market <.KS11> was largely flat.

The U.S. Commerce Department said it had amended an export rule and, under the change, foreign companies that use U.S. chipmaking equipment will be required to obtain a U.S. license before supplying certain chips to China's Huawei.

Huawei Technologies is the world's No.2 smartphone maker.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)