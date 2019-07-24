Log in
SK Hynix Inc    000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC

(000660)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SK Hynix warns of chip supply disruption on Japan's export curbs

0
07/24/2019 | 10:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: SK Hynix Inc's DRAM modules are seen in this picture illustration taken at the company's main office building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Chipmaker SK Hynix Inc warned on Thursday of a supply disruption due to an escalating trade dispute between South Korea and Japan, and said it would cut investment and production to support a nascent recovery in chip demand.

The global memory chip market is bottoming out after more than a year of steep price falls, and hopes of a recovery are being buoyed by Japan's restrictions on exports of some chipmaking materials to South Korea - home to the world's top two memory chipmakers, Samsung and Hynix.

"We are trying to secure inventories of chip materials as much as possible ... but we cannot rule out production disruption if Japanese export controls drag on, so we are keeping a close eye on that," Jin-Seok Cha, head of SK Hynix's finance and procurement, told analysts.

SK Hynix, a key Apple Inc supplier, joins other local peers scurrying to find alternative suppliers to guard against a supply shortage of high-tech materials restricted by Japan.

The company was working on diversifying vendors and minimising input of the materials affected by Japanese export curbs, Cha added, without elaborating.

Flat-screen maker LG Display, which also secures such materials from Japan, said on Tuesday it was looking to diversify its supplier base.

South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee met U.S. tech industry groups on Wednesday to flag concerns about the potential for the Japanese restrictions to hurt global supply chains, a trade ministry official said.

SK Hynix shares jumped nearly 3%, as investors looked beyond disappointing earnings and pinned their hopes on a semiconductor market recovery.

Shares in Samsung Electronics also rose 1%, outperforming a 0.7% drop in the wider market.

Expectations of a recovery in the chip market also were boosted by Texas Instruments Inc's comments that the slowdown in chip demand would not last as long as feared.

SK Hynix said it would cut DRAM output capacity from the fourth quarter and increase its planned NAND wafer input reduction this year to more than 15% from 10% previously. Investment for next year would be "significantly lower" than this year, it added.

The world's second-largest memory chip maker behind Samsung reported its smallest quarterly earnings in three years.

April-June operating profit plunged 89% to 638 billion won ($541.9 million) due to weak chip prices, missing a 828 billion won Refinitiv SmartEstimate. SmartEstimates give more weight to recent estimates by analysts who are more consistently accurate.

Prices of NAND flash memory chips have fallen sharply over the past year as output grew faster than demand and the U.S.-China trade war played havoc with global markets for electronics like smartphones.

Prices for DRAM chips, which help devices perform multiple tasks, declined 25% in the second quarter from three months earlier, according to data from tech researcher TrendForce.

Revenue fell 38% from a year earlier to 6.5 trillion won, SK Hynix said.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Stephen Coates)

By Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.08% 208.67 Delayed Quote.32.29%
LG DISPLAY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 7.44% 129 Delayed Quote.36.51%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 26 007 B
EBIT 2019 3 397 B
Net income 2019 2 791 B
Debt 2019 822 B
Yield 2019 2,03%
P/E ratio 2019 20,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 2 041x
EV / Sales2020 1 870x
Capitalization 53 079 B
Chart SK HYNIX INC
Duration : Period :
SK Hynix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 85 661,76  KRW
Last Close Price 77 600,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joon-Ho Kim Co-President, Director & Head-Management Support
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Myung-Young Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX INC45 714
INTEL CORPORATION9.42%231 685
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%220 024
BROADCOM INC18.29%119 733
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.06%112 650
NVIDIA CORPORATION31.58%106 977
