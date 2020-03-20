SK Hynix : warns of uncertainty in memory chip market fuelled by coronavirus

Financials (KRW) Sales 2020 31 941 B EBIT 2020 6 608 B Net income 2020 4 843 B Debt 2020 3 906 B Yield 2020 1,90% P/E ratio 2020 10,5x P/E ratio 2021 5,08x EV / Sales2020 1 478x EV / Sales2021 1 154x Capitalization 47 196 B Chart SK HYNIX, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 37 Average target price 117 000,00 KRW Last Close Price 69 000,00 KRW Spread / Highest target 110% Spread / Average Target 69,6% Spread / Lowest Target 23,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SK HYNIX, INC. -10.42% 37 645 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -3.53% 221 963 INTEL CORPORATION -18.51% 208 589 NVIDIA CORPORATION -13.80% 124 126 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS -22.06% 93 359 QUALCOMM -30.65% 69 943