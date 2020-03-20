SK Hynix : warns of uncertainty in memory chip market fuelled by coronavirus

Log in
03/20/2020 | 01:26am EDT
The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam

The spread of a coronavirus adds uncertainty in the memory chip market, as it affects the overall environment of demand and supply, Lee Seok-hee, the president of South Korea's SK Hynix Inc, said on Friday.

The South Korean chipmaker expects a moderate recovery in demand for memory chips this year, backed by server and mobile demand, Lee told the company's annual general meeting.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 31 941 B
EBIT 2020 6 608 B
Net income 2020 4 843 B
Debt 2020 3 906 B
Yield 2020 1,90%
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
P/E ratio 2021 5,08x
EV / Sales2020 1 478x
EV / Sales2021 1 154x
Capitalization 47 196 B
Chart SK HYNIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 117 000,00  KRW
Last Close Price 69 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 69,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX, INC.-10.42%37 645
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-3.53%221 963
INTEL CORPORATION-18.51%208 589
NVIDIA CORPORATION-13.80%124 126
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-22.06%93 359
QUALCOMM-30.65%69 943
