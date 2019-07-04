Log in
Samsung Electronics profit guidance beats expectations on one-off gains, outlook weak

07/04/2019 | 09:52pm EDT
Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S7 is displayed at its headquarters in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd forecast a steep plunge in its second-quarter operating profit as the U.S.-China trade war wreaks havoc in global chip and smartphone markets, although one-off gains helped it beat analyst expectations.

The South Korean tech giant is on track to post year-on-year profit declines for a third consecutive quarter as chip prices fell due to a supply glut and U.S. sanctions on Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies, a key Samsung client.

Memory chipmakers like Samsung and South Korea's SK Hynix are hurting as rising tariffs hit global demand for electronics. Seoul cut its annual economic growth target on Wednesday to a seven-year low as exports slump.

South Korea's tech majors are also bearing the brunt of Japanese curbs on exports to South Korea of materials used in memory chips and smartphones, the latest flashpoint in a quarrel over Japan's use of forced wartime labor.

"There's not enough to say positive earnings momentum has come. Intensified U.S.-China war, and Japanese export curbs and signs of trade conflicts widening globally are likely to delay recovery," Lee Kyoung-min, analyst at Daishin Securities said.

April-June operating profit likely fell 56% to 6.5 trillion won ($5.6 billion), Samsung in a regulatory filing ahead of the release of its detailed earnings figures in late July.

That is better than the 6 trillion won Refinitiv SmartEstimate that gives a greater weighting to top-rated analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

One-off gains in the display division, which supplies display panels to Apple Inc, were reflected in the operating profit, the company said without elaborating.

Samsung received reimbursement worth about 800 billion won for display panels sold to Apple as the U.S. smartphone maker missed a sales target the parties had agreed on, analysts said.

Shares in Samsung Elec were down 1.1 % versus the wider market's <.KS11> 0.2 % rise as of 0045 GMT.

Revenue likely fell 4.2 % from a year earlier to 56 trillion won, the firm said.

($1 = 1,167.3300 won)

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.83% 204.41 Delayed Quote.29.59%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 26 182 B
EBIT 2019 3 612 B
Net income 2019 2 958 B
Finance 2019 186 B
Yield 2019 2,23%
P/E ratio 2019 17,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,79x
EV / Sales2019 1 834x
EV / Sales2020 1 664x
Capitalization 48 017 B
