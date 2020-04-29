Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  SK hynix, Inc.    A000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX, INC.

(A000660)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung warns of second-quarter profit fall as coronavirus hits sales of phones, TVs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 01:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People wears masks in front a Samsung Store at a main shopping area, in downtown Shanghai

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it expected profit to decline in the current quarter due to a coronavirus-related slump in sales of smartphones and TVs, although the chip business would remain solid.

The South Korean conglomerate joined other tech giants such as SK Hynix and Intel in declining to provide annual forecasts because of the uncertainty about the duration of the pandemic.

It said that while work-from-home orders and the related growth in online learning would underpin demand for memory chips, the outlook for smartphones and TVs was bleak as consumers put off discretionary spending.

"Even as such uncertainties persist, overall conditions in the memory industry are likely to be favorable due to server and PC demand," Han Jin-man, senior vice president at Samsung's chip business, said during a conference call.

In contrast, Samsung said it expected its mobile and TV profits to "decline significantly" in the second quarter as consumers reined in spending on non-essentials and stores and factories are closed due to the outbreak.

The world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones reported operating profit rose 3% to 6.4 trillion won ($5.2 billion) in the first quarter, fueled by solid chip demand and reduced marketing spending on phones.

Samsung Electronics shares fell 0.3% after the results on Wednesday, while the wider market <.KS11> was up 0.6%.

"Earnings will deteriorate in earnest for mobile phones, home appliances and TVs, which are weighing on stocks," said Park Sung-soon, an analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

Other chipmakers SK Hynix and Intel last week posted forecast-beating first-quarter earnings, but did not provide full-year forecasts.

Samsung's chip business posted first-quarter operating profit of 3.99 trillion won, down 3% from a year earlier.

Some customers were also restocking chips because of concerns about supply disruptions due to the pandemic, boosting chip earnings, it said.

The mobile division posted operating profit 2.65 trillion won, up 17% from a year earlier.

Samsung said that while mobile shipments fell from the previous quarter, profitability improved with 5G and other premium models making up a greater portion of sales.

Its display business nearly halved its loss to 290 billion won from a year earlier despite slumping phone sales in China, thanks to a rebound in TV panel prices due to supply disruptions.

In March Samsung said it would end production of mainstay LCD panels in China and Korea by the end of 2020, due to oversupply stemming from expansion by Chinese companies.

Samsung is a diversified tech giant, making phones, TVs and home appliances, and components like chips and displays used in consumer electronics. Samsung counts Apple Inc and Huawei as both competitors and customers.

($1 = 1,220.9000 won)

By Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.62% 278.58 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
INTEL CORPORATION -1.21% 58.75 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.50% 50100 End-of-day quote.0.50%
SK HYNIX, INC. 0.97% 83400 End-of-day quote.1.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SK HYNIX, INC.
01:24aSamsung warns of second-quarter profit fall as coronavirus hits sales of phon..
RE
04/28A Coronavirus Surge in Screen Time Boosts Chip Makers
DJ
04/22SK HYNIX : 1Q Results Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
04/22SK Hynix first quarter profit beats dire estimates, warns of volatile demand
RE
04/22SK HYNIX : 1Q Net Drops as Pandemic Dents Mobile Chip Sales
DJ
04/20SK HYNIX, INC. : quaterly earnings release
04/11SAMSUNG DOMINATES SMARTPHONE MEMORY : report
AQ
03/23Home work triggers demand jump for chips, laptops and network goods
RE
03/20SK HYNIX : warns of uncertainty in memory chip market fuelled by coronavirus
RE
03/16Gambling limitations, elderly shopping hours; coronavirus changes business
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 32 089 B
EBIT 2020 6 279 B
Net income 2020 4 671 B
Debt 2020 4 806 B
Yield 2020 1,44%
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
P/E ratio 2021 6,52x
EV / Sales2020 1 778x
EV / Sales2021 1 409x
Capitalization 57 046 B
Chart SK HYNIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
SK hynix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK HYNIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 113 351,35  KRW
Last Close Price 83 400,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 73,9%
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Kwon Hong Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Tae-Hoon Kim Managing Director & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX, INC.1.09%46 761
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-0.67%257 027
INTEL CORPORATION-1.84%251 796
NVIDIA CORPORATION23.82%181 957
BROADCOM INC.-16.23%107 324
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.95%106 260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group