Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  SK Hynix Inc    000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC

(000660)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

South Korea chipmaker shares rise on Micron's industry recovery outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 12:46am EDT

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares of South Korean chip giants jumped on Thursday after U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc forecast recovery in a memory market saddled with oversupply as device demand sags.

The world's second-biggest memory chip maker, SK Hynix Inc, saw its shares surge nearly 7 percent by 0330 GMT, while technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 4.3 percent.

Micron said on Wednesday it saw recovery in the memory chip market, after reporting quarterly profit that beat analyst estimates as cost control helped offset falling demand and prices.

"Micron's projection on growing memory chip demand from data centre operators set up a positive outlook for the memory chip industry, helping boost shares of South Korean chipmakers," said analyst Seo Sang-young at Kiwoom Securities.

Analysts have been wary about prospects of the memory chip market due to lower demand for smartphones and slumping investment from data centre companies.

"With its plan to cut production, it seems that Micron is determined to better control oversupply problems in the chip market," said analyst Park Sung-soon at BNK Securities.

Tech research firm TrendForce in a report on Wednesday said it expects a only a slight decline in NAND flash chip sales in the second quarter as demand recovers from smartphones, computers and servers.

"Although it won't cause an immediate reversal of the oversupply situation, it will have a positive effect on the market environment," analyst Ben Yeh at DRAMeXchange, a Trendforce division, said in the report.

Both Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix said in their earnings conference calls in January that they expected sales of memory products to revive in the second half of the year.

Rising chip shares helped lift the broader KOSPI stock price index by 0.3 percent.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.17% 2172.68 Real-time Quote.6.43%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY -0.59% 40.13 Delayed Quote.26.47%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SK HYNIX INC
12:46aSouth Korea chipmaker shares rise on Micron's industry recovery outlook
RE
12:02aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Edge Higher After Fed Puts Lid On Rate Hikes
DJ
03/19SK HYNIX : Toshiba Memory IPO likely pushed back two months to November - source
RE
03/19SK HYNIX : Toshiba Memory IPO likely pushed back two months to November - source
RE
03/19ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Muted, Awaiting Upcoming Fed Meeting
DJ
03/15ASIA MARKETS: China Stocks Lead Gains For Asia Markets As Government Talks St..
DJ
03/08ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink On Trade-deal Worries, Weak China Export Dat..
DJ
03/06ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Higher, Paced By China
DJ
03/05ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Decline Despite China's Bullish Growth Goal
DJ
02/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Slip After Weak China Data, No Deal From U.S.-Nor..
DJ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 29 608 B
EBIT 2019 8 507 B
Net income 2019 6 297 B
Finance 2019 5 071 B
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 7,79
P/E ratio 2020 5,74
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 49 504 B
Chart SK HYNIX INC
Duration : Period :
SK Hynix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 82 172  KRW
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joon-Ho Kim Co-President, Director & Head-Management Support
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Myung-Young Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX INC43 811
INTEL CORPORATION14.68%243 602
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%202 410
BROADCOM INC14.45%118 481
NVIDIA CORPORATION30.64%106 480
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS16.01%103 267
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.