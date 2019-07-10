Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  SK Hynix Inc    000660   KR7000660001

SK HYNIX INC

(000660)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

South Korea steps up efforts for U.S. help in export row with Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 11:13pm EDT
U.S. President Trump welcomes South Koreas President Moon to the White House in Washington

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign minister told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Japan's export curbs against Seoul are "undesirable", the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, as a trade row between the East Asian neighbours grows.

South Korea's ruling party also announced on Thursday that up to about 300 billion won ($254.8 million) would be included in a supplementary budget bill to cope with Japan's export curbs.

S&P Global Rating's Asia-Pacific chief economist Shaun Roache said the dispute was as unpredictable as the U.S.-China trade war and was likely to affect South Korea's economic growth.

Japan tightened curbs last week on exports of three materials crucial for smartphone displays and chips, saying trust with South Korea had been broken in a dispute with Seoul over South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War Two.

The restrictions will affect companies such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc, which supply chips to companies such as Apple Inc.

South Korea and Japan clashed at the World Trade Organization (WTO) earlier this week and Seoul is stepping up diplomatic overtures to their mutual ally, the United States, to step in. However, experts said the United States is unlikely to step in as a mediator in the dispute.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told Pompeo in a phone call late on Wednesday that Japan's trade restrictions may not only cause damage to South Korean companies but could also disrupt the global supply chain and hurt U.S. companies.

Kang "expressed concern that this is undesirable in terms of friendly relations between South Korea and Japan and trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan", the ministry said. Seoul hoped Tokyo would withdraw the curbs and that the situation would not deteriorate further, it said.

Pompeo said he understood and both agreed to continue to cooperate and to strengthen communication between the three sides, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of South Korea's National Security Office, arrived in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday on an unannounced visit and told reporters he was there to meet officials from the White House and Congress to discuss issues that included Japan's export curbs.

Former Japanese ambassador to the United States, Ichiro Fujisaki, said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday that "I don't think we need the United States to mediate, just like Japan would not mediate U.S.-Mexico ties or U.S.-Canada relations".

"This is an issue to be solved between Japan and South Korea," Fujisaki said.

New U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell is visiting Asia until July 21, including stops in Japan and South Korea, to work on a shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region, the State Department said in a statement.

It did not say whether the Japan-South Korea dispute would be discussed.

Sheila Smith, senior fellow for Japan studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, said it may be too early for Stilwell to assess what the United States could do to help.

"He is likely to begin with what I would call deep listening," she said.

South Korea's Democratic Party said in a statement on Thursday it would include up to 300 billion won ($254.8 million) in an extra budget to cope with Japan's export limits on high-tech materials.

The size of the South Korean government's 6.7 trillion won supplementary budget plan, proposed in April, can change during its parliamentary review this month, a finance ministry official said.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by Yena Park and Kiyoshi Takenaka in TOKYO, and David Brunnstrom in WASHINGTON; Editing by Paul Tait)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.99% 203.23 Delayed Quote.28.84%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SK HYNIX INC
11:14pSouth Korea steps up efforts for U.S. help in export row with Japan
RE
11:13pSouth Korea steps up efforts for U.S. help in export row with Japan
RE
10:17pSK HYNIX : South Korea unveils extra budget to respond to Japan's export curbs
RE
05:15aJapan curbs could drag on, hurt global economy - Moon
RE
05:15aSK HYNIX : Japanese curbs seen as chance for South Korean chipmakers to cut stoc..
RE
05:02aJapan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
RE
12:05aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : SKorean leader denounces Japanese comments over sanctions
AQ
07/09Japan rebuffs Seoul's calls to scrap export curbs
RE
07/09Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labour
RE
07/09SK HYNIX : South Korea rejects Japan media reports on transfer of material to No..
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 26 158 B
EBIT 2019 3 585 B
Net income 2019 2 931 B
Finance 2019 157 B
Yield 2019 2,15%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 1 906x
EV / Sales2020 1 730x
Capitalization 49 864 B
Chart SK HYNIX INC
Duration : Period :
SK Hynix Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 85 783  KRW
Last Close Price 72 900  KRW
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seok-Hee Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joon-Ho Kim Co-President, Director & Head-Management Support
Tae-Won Chey Chairman-Executive Board
Myung-Young Lee Senior Managing Director & Head-Finance
Sang-Seon Lee Senior MD & Head-Production and Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK HYNIX INC39 833
INTEL CORPORATION1.90%215 254
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%202 016
BROADCOM INC8.36%112 519
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS21.62%108 597
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.84%97 580
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About