South Korea stocks tumble 3%, won hits six-month low on spike in virus cases

The confirmed virus cases on Monday jumped to 763 and the death toll was up at 7, a day after the government raised its infectious disease alert to the highest level.

The rising cases outside of China, where the outbreak originated, has raised alarm the virus will grow into a pandemic and cause major disruption to global business and trade.

The main KOSPI fell as much as 3.2% to its lowest level since Feb. 3, on track for its third straight session of losses.

"If the pace of the virus spread does not slow down, it could deal a serious blow to the economy until the second quarter of this year," said Choi Seok-won, head of SK Securities' research centre.

"The KOSPI's top shares bore the brunt of a broad-based sell-off by foreigners," as they worried about the impact on exporters, he added.

Foreigners were net sellers of around 500 billion won ($414.28 million) worth of shares on the main board as of 0229 GMT, with the market heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix skidding more than 3% each.

Before the markets opened, South Korea's vice finance minister Kim Yong-beom said a set of extraordinary measures would be announced soon to minimize the impact of the virus.

Bucking the trend, shares of convenience food companies, CJ Seafood and Seoul Food, rallied as people stay away from outdoor activities.

Shares of i-Scream Edu, a distance-learning provider, soared after the education minister said schools would start the new semester one week later than earlier planned.

The virus anxiety also hit the won currency; it was quoted at 1,217.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform <KRW=KFTC>, 0.71% lower than its previous close at 1,209.2.

In early trade, the won fell as low as 1,218.4 per dollar, its weakest level since late August, 2019. The heightened risk aversion sent the won to a 3-week low against the Japanese yen <JPYKRW=R>.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.17 points to 111.32, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.41%.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 4.2 basis points to 1.139%, while the benchmark 10-year yield declined 4.5 basis points to 1.397%.

By Hayoung Choi