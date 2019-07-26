SK Innovation : 2Q Net Profit Falls 67% on Year

By Yifan Wang

SK Innovation Co. Ltd. (096770.SE) said its second-quarter net profit fell 67% on year due to weak margins from product refining amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

The petroleum products maker's net profit for the quarter was 168.96 billion Korean won ($142.7 million), compared with KRW512.64 billion, the company said Friday.

Its operating profit was down 42% on year to KRW497.58 billion in the quarter ended in June, while revenues fell 2.5% to KRW13.104 trillion in the period.

