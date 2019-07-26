Log in
SK Innovation Co Ltd    096770   KR7096770003

SK INNOVATION CO LTD

(096770)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

SK Innovation : 2Q Net Profit Falls 67% on Year

0
07/26/2019 | 05:08am EDT

By Yifan Wang

SK Innovation Co. Ltd. (096770.SE) said its second-quarter net profit fell 67% on year due to weak margins from product refining amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

The petroleum products maker's net profit for the quarter was 168.96 billion Korean won ($142.7 million), compared with KRW512.64 billion, the company said Friday.

Its operating profit was down 42% on year to KRW497.58 billion in the quarter ended in June, while revenues fell 2.5% to KRW13.104 trillion in the period.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 53 225 B
EBIT 2019 1 786 B
Net income 2019 1 225 B
Debt 2019 4 440 B
Yield 2019 4,48%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 9,18x
EV / Sales2019 297x
EV / Sales2020 288x
Capitalization 15 814 B
Chart SK INNOVATION CO LTD
Duration : Period :
SK Innovation Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 221 548,39  KRW
Last Close Price 172 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 68,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chang-Geun Kim Chairman
Jong-Rin Park Head-Operational Support
Jin-Seok Cha Head-Finance
Jang-Woo Kim Head-Finance II
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK INNOVATION CO LTD13 395
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION10.51%318 855
BP PLC5.58%132 279
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES9.83%108 176
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)12.09%108 176
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.75%90 236
