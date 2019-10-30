SK Innovation 3Q Net Profit Plunged 62% on Year

By Kwanwoo Jun



SK Innovation Co.'s (096770.SE) third-quarter net profit plunged 62% on year as lower oil prices put a dent on its inventory value despite improvement in refining margins.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 174.26 billion Korean won ($149.5 million) compared with KRW459.44 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean refiner said Thursday. It missed a consensus forecast for a net profit of KRW185.74 billion, according to FactSet.

Revenue during the quarter fell 17% on year to KRW12.373 trillion and its operating profit tumbled 61% to KRW330.11 billion.

