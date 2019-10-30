Log in
SK Innovation Co Ltd    A096770   KR7096770003

SK INNOVATION CO LTD

(A096770)
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SK Innovation 3Q Net Profit Plunged 62% on Year

0
10/30/2019 | 09:47pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

SK Innovation Co.'s (096770.SE) third-quarter net profit plunged 62% on year as lower oil prices put a dent on its inventory value despite improvement in refining margins.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 174.26 billion Korean won ($149.5 million) compared with KRW459.44 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean refiner said Thursday. It missed a consensus forecast for a net profit of KRW185.74 billion, according to FactSet.

Revenue during the quarter fell 17% on year to KRW12.373 trillion and its operating profit tumbled 61% to KRW330.11 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.23% 60.77 Delayed Quote.14.59%
SK INNOVATION CO LTD End-of-day quote.
WTI 0.29% 55.06 Delayed Quote.24.82%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 52 315 B
EBIT 2019 1 658 B
Net income 2019 1 086 B
Debt 2019 4 631 B
Yield 2019 4,55%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 8,81x
EV / Sales2019 264x
EV / Sales2020 258x
Capitalization 13 827 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 221 633,33  KRW
Last Close Price 159 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 82,4%
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jong-Rin Park Head-Operational Support
Jang-Woo Kim Head-Finance
Hae-Jin Yoo Head-IT strategy & Support
Joon Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK INNOVATION CO LTD12 107
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.37%289 577
BP PLC-0.69%128 128
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES30.84%122 633
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-18.07%82 682
PHILLIPS 6638.08%52 861
