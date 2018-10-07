SK Innovation : South Korea's SK Innovation to invest $354 million in EV battery parts plant in China

Log in
0
10/07/2018 | 05:04am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Innovation said on Sunday it plans to invest 400 billion won ($354 million) to build a plant for key parts of electric car batteries in China as part of its effort to better compete in the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) market.

The plant will make separators for lithium ion batteries and ceramic coating. Construction is expected to begin early next year in the southeastern city of Changzhou, with production starting in the second half of 2020, the company said.

SK Innovation currently runs a factory in South Korea that produces the materials, which ensure stability and bolster power output.

"The decision is to keep pace with global EV battery makers' capacity increases in China and Europe, and to cater to client demands for stable supplies," a company official said in a statement.

The announcement comes a week after SK Innovation, which owns South Korea's top refiner and a unit of the country's No.3 conglomerate, said it is considering building an electric vehicle battery plant in the United States.

In August, the firm said it planned to build an electric vehicle battery factory in China by 2019, under a joint venture with BAIC Motor and Beijing Electronics. It is also building a battery plant in Hungary.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Hyonhee Shin

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 53 469 B
EBIT 2018 3 057 B
Net income 2018 2 033 B
Debt 2018 2 345 B
Yield 2018 3,61%
P/E ratio 2018 10,25
P/E ratio 2019 9,04
EV / Sales 2018 0,43x
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 20 884 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 258 000  KRW
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chang-Geun Kim Chairman
Jong-Rin Park Head-Operational Support
Jin-Seok Cha Head-Finance
Jang-Woo Kim Head-Finance II
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK INNOVATION CO LTD18 482
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.32%361 313
BP12.59%153 666
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP16.15%122 805
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES14.01%89 695
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.9.82%63 311
