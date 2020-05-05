SK Innovation : Swung to 1Q Net Loss on Weaker Refining Margins

By Kwanwoo Jun



SK Innovation Co. swung to a net loss in the first quarter due to weaker refining margins and lower oil prices, as the coronavirus pandemic depressed global oil demand.

Net loss was 1.552 trillion Korean won ($1.27 billion), compared with net profit of KRW208.81 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean company said Wednesday. This missed a FactSet consensus forecast for net loss of KRW404.35 billion.

Revenue fell 13% to KRW11.163 trillion. Operating loss was KRW1.775 trillion, swinging from operating profit of KRW328.15 billion.

SK Innovation shares were 3.9% higher after releasing first-quarter results, in line with the broader market's rally amid hopes for the easing of lockdowns aimed at containing the virus.

