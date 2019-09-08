SK Innovation Unit Seeks to Raise Up to KRW500 Billion via Green Bonds

By Kwanwoo Jun



SK Energy, a unit of South Korea's top oil refiner SK Innovation Co. Ltd. (096770.SE), is looking to raise more than $250 million in a green bond issuance to finance the production of low-sulfur fuel oil.

The oil company said Monday it plans to issue bonds worth 300 billion won ($251.5 million) on Sept. 26. It may then consider raising the total issue size to KRW500 billion based on demand, it said.

The proceeds will be used to fund the construction of new oil-refining facilities designed to lower the sulfur-oxide content of marine fuel oil, ahead of the International Maritime Organization's implementation of tougher rules on ship fuels from next year, it said.

