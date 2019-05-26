Log in
SK INNOVATION CO LTD

(096770)
SK Innovation : replaces Iranian condensate with crudes from Russia, elsewhere

05/26/2019 | 11:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - SK Innovation, owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy and petrochemical maker SK Incheon Petrochem, has been replacing Iranian condensate with crude oil from other countries including Qatar and Russia, a top official said on Monday.

"The share of Iranian condensate was high, but that has been replaced with crude oil from Russia, Kazakhstan and Qatar and we also have been diversifying our crude sources," Choi Nam-kyu, chief executive of SK Incheon Petrochem, told a news conference.

Choi also said refining margins were expected to improve in the second half, supported by diesel demand ahead of the implementation of tougher marine fuel regulations by the International Maritime Organization in 2020.

(Reporting by Jane Chung and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 53 222 B
EBIT 2019 2 258 B
Net income 2019 1 511 B
Debt 2019 4 178 B
Yield 2019 4,87%
P/E ratio 2019 9,97
P/E ratio 2020 7,78
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 15 404 B
Chart SK INNOVATION CO LTD
Duration : Period :
SK Innovation Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 237 037  KRW
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chang-Geun Kim Chairman
Jong-Rin Park Head-Operational Support
Jin-Seok Cha Head-Finance
Jang-Woo Kim Head-Finance II
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK INNOVATION CO LTD13 001
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION8.21%313 524
BP PLC9.79%140 174
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES19.23%122 183
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.73%92 943
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.9.65%48 848
