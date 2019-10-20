Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  SK Jewellery Group Limited    SOOK   SG1BG2000009

SK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED

(SOOK)
No quotes available
-- SGD   --.--%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SK Jewellery : is Disrupting the Jewellery Industry with an All-New Alternative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 11:21pm EDT

Singapore, 17 October 2019 - SK Jewellery Group Limited ('SK Jewellery Group' or the 'Company' and, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group', 'SK珠宝集团'), is pleased to announce the launch of its Star Carat line, which features state-of-the-art laboratory grown diamonds ('LGDs'). Priced as much as 50% lower than its natural counterparts, the new alternative line now offers consumers a fine mix of quality, value, and sustainability - a combination the traditional diamond market has yet to offer.

The Group is expected to be the first jewellery chain in the region to offer both mined and lab-grown diamonds side-by-side. This strategic move aims to ride on the LGD wave, which has been gradually gaining traction over the past years in the United States. Forecasted to grow 22% annually to US$5.2 billion by 2023, the lab-grown diamond jewellery market is expected to be worth US$14.9 billion by 2035.

The steady growth in demand is, in part, due to consumers becoming increasingly receptive to these gem-quality alternatives, led by celebrities such as the influential Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. In particular, millennials - one of the Group's key target group - are displaying the greatest penchant for LGDs, with 70% of those surveyed open to buying a lab-grown diamond as their engagement ring center stone.

Origin aside, Star Carat diamonds are carbon-copies of mined diamonds; they are chemically, optically, and physically identical. Rather than being scoured from beneath Earth's surfaces, these precious stones are precisely grown in a high-tech lab, utilising cutting-edge technology to simulate the geological conditions required for diamonds to form naturally over billions of years.

Disclaimer

Soo Kee Group Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 03:20:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED

- No features available -

More news
Technical analysis trends SK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Sheng Lim Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yong Guan Lim Non-Executive Chairman
Liang Eng Lim Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mew Peng Yong Chief Financial Officer
Miah Khiang Ang Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED-5.66%39
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA17.52%41 692
PANDORA AS2.41%3 931
LAO FENG XIANG CO., LTD.8.87%2 905
CHOW TAI SENG JEWELLERY CO LTD--.--%2 023
CHOW SANG SANG HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-26.60%734
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group