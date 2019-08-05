Log in
Carlyle, Bain among shortlisted bidders for South Korea's Woongjin stake - report

08/05/2019 | 10:52pm EDT
SEOUL (Reuters) - Carlyle Group and Bain Capital are among four shortlisted bidders for a stake in South Korean water purifier rental firm Woongjin Coway Co Ltd, the Korea Economic Daily reported on Tuesday.

Woongjin Group said in June it is selling a 25.08% stake in Woongjin Coway, just three months after the group regained control of the unit for 1.89 billion won ($1.56 million).

The four bidders include South Korea's SK Networks and a local consortium of China's Haier, the report said. Woongjin Coway plans to receive binding bids in September, the report said.

Woongjin was not immediately available for comment.

(This story corrects spelling of Carlyle in headline)

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
