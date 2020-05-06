SK Telecom : 1Q Net Profit Fell 18%

By Kwanwoo Jun



SK Telecom's first-quarter net profit fell 18% from the year before due to weaker income from its stake in SK Hynix.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 was 306.80 billion Korean won ($249.5 million) compared with KRW373.60 billion a year earlier, the South Korean wireless-service company said Thursday.

The result beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW253.88 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 2.7% on year to KRW4.450 trillion, while operating profit dropped 6.4% on year to KRW302.00 billion.

SK Telecom Co. said the Covid-19 pandemic slowed the pace of revenue growth, but it still expects steady growth in future thanks to expanding 5G services and increasing data usage.

SK Telecom shares were 0.5% higher after the earnings release.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com