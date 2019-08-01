SK Telecom : 2Q Net Profit Down 71.7%, Missing Expectations

By Kwanwoo Jun

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (017670.SE) said its second-quarter net profit fell 71.7% from a year earlier largely due to lower income from chip-maker SK Hynix, in which it holds a roughly 20% stake.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 259.10 billion Korean won ($216.6 million), compared with KRW914.30 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean wireless-communications company said Friday. The result missed a consensus forecast of KRW321.84 billion, according to FactSet.

Revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% from the previous year to KRW4.437 trillion, above the FactSet consensus of KRW4.376 trillion.

Operating profit for the period fell 6.9% to KRW322.80 billion.

SK Telecom said lower income from loss-making SK Hynix led to a deep cut to its earnings despite solid revenue growth.

