SK Telecom Co Ltd    017670   KR7017670001

SK TELECOM CO LTD

(017670)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

SK Telecom : 2Q Net Profit Down 71.7%, Missing Expectations

0
08/01/2019 | 10:04pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (017670.SE) said its second-quarter net profit fell 71.7% from a year earlier largely due to lower income from chip-maker SK Hynix, in which it holds a roughly 20% stake.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 259.10 billion Korean won ($216.6 million), compared with KRW914.30 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean wireless-communications company said Friday. The result missed a consensus forecast of KRW321.84 billion, according to FactSet.

Revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% from the previous year to KRW4.437 trillion, above the FactSet consensus of KRW4.376 trillion.

Operating profit for the period fell 6.9% to KRW322.80 billion.

SK Telecom said lower income from loss-making SK Hynix led to a deep cut to its earnings despite solid revenue growth.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 17 675 B
EBIT 2019 1 279 B
Net income 2019 1 399 B
Debt 2019 7 577 B
Yield 2019 4,19%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 993x
EV / Sales2020 958x
Capitalization 17 536 B
Chart SK TELECOM CO LTD
Duration : Period :
SK Telecom Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 319 960,00  KRW
Last Close Price 244 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 47,5%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jung-Ho Park President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sung-Hyung Lee Head-Finance Management
Nam-Seok Han Head-Information Technology Service
Jin-Hyo Park Senior Vice President & Head-Network Technology
Ho-Soo Lee Head-Information Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK TELECOM CO LTD15 106
AT&T19.31%248 735
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-10.88%174 611
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-18.73%101 475
NTT DOCOMO INC8.24%79 842
T-MOBILE US25.34%68 126
