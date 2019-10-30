SK Telecom : 3Q Net Profit Fell 74% on Year

By Kwanwoo Jun



SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (017670.SE) said third-quarter net profit fell 74% on year due to weaker returns from its sizable equity stake in SK Hynix.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 274.40 billion won ($235.5 million) compared with KRW1.050 trillion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean mobile carrier said Thursday. It marginally missed a FactSet consensus forecast for a net profit of KRW278.40 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 9.0% on year to KRW4.561 trillion.

Operating profit dropped 0.7% on year to KRW302.10 billion amid higher marketing costs and depreciation costs, it said.

The company has been stepping up efforts to expand business in the information, communications and technology industry following its recent stock-swap partnership with a local internet giant Kakao.

SK Telecom shares are down 0.4% at KRW233,000, reversing gains prior to the earnings release.

