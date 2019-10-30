Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  SK Telecom Co Ltd    A017670   KR7017670001

SK TELECOM CO LTD

(A017670)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SK Telecom : 3Q Net Profit Fell 74% on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 11:04pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (017670.SE) said third-quarter net profit fell 74% on year due to weaker returns from its sizable equity stake in SK Hynix.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 274.40 billion won ($235.5 million) compared with KRW1.050 trillion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean mobile carrier said Thursday. It marginally missed a FactSet consensus forecast for a net profit of KRW278.40 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 9.0% on year to KRW4.561 trillion.

Operating profit dropped 0.7% on year to KRW302.10 billion amid higher marketing costs and depreciation costs, it said.

The company has been stepping up efforts to expand business in the information, communications and technology industry following its recent stock-swap partnership with a local internet giant Kakao.

SK Telecom shares are down 0.4% at KRW233,000, reversing gains prior to the earnings release.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SK TELECOM CO LTD
11:04pSK TELECOM : 3Q Net Profit Fell 74% on Year
DJ
10:37pSK TELECOM : Announces 3Q 2019 Earnings Results
PU
10/28SK TELECOM : and Kakao Join Forces to Strengthen ICT Leadership
PU
10/23SK TELECOM : and BreezoMeter Join Hands to Improve Accuracy of Air Quality Data
PU
10/21DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : NGMN Alliance White Paper addresses Continuous Delivery in Te..
AQ
09/16SK TELECOM : Listed on DJSI World for 12 Consecutive Years
PU
09/09SK TELECOM : and Samsung Electronics Join Forces to Realize 8K TV Powered by 5G ..
PU
09/05Samsung to launch Galaxy Fold in South Korea on Sept. 6 priced $2,000
RE
09/04SK TELECOM : and Microsoft Announce Plans for Joint 5G-based Cloud Gaming
PU
08/29SK TELECOM : South Korean telecom develops multi-lingual, self-serve pharmacy ki..
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 17 830 B
EBIT 2019 1 289 B
Net income 2019 1 195 B
Debt 2019 7 930 B
Yield 2019 4,27%
P/E ratio 2019 15,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 944x
EV / Sales2020 907x
Capitalization 16 818 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 324 230,77  KRW
Last Close Price 234 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jung-Ho Park President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jin-Won Kim Head-Finance
Jin-Hyo Park Head-ICT Technology division
Dae-Sik Cho Non-Executive Director
Dae-Shick Oh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK TELECOM CO LTD14 470
AT&T33.36%277 952
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-14.44%167 925
NTT DOCOMO, INC.20.54%86 703
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-42.33%77 961
T-MOBILE US28.55%69 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group