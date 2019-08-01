Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  SK Telecom Co Ltd    017670   KR7017670001

SK TELECOM CO LTD

(017670)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SK Telecom : Announces 2Q 2019 Earnings Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 09:55pm EDT

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) today announced its earnings for the second quarter of 2019 on a K-IFRS 1115 consolidated basis: revenue of KRW 4.437 trillion, operating income of KRW 322.8 billion, and net income of KRW 259.1 billion.

On a consolidated basis, SK Telecom's revenue and operating income increased by 2.4% and 0.1% respectively, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). With a revenue turnaround in mobile communications business and sustained growth in media, security and commerce businesses, SK Telecom achieved improved earnings compared to the previous quarter.

Net income decreased by 30.7% QoQ due to decreased equity method gains from SK Hynix.

Since launching the world's first 5G smartphone service on April 3, 2019, SK Telecom has taken up the largest 5G market share in Korea by securing 530,000 5G subscribers as of the end of June 2019.

On a non-consolidated basis, revenue increased by 1.3% QoQ to KRW 2.848 trillion. Mobile service revenue achieved a turnaround after declining for seven consecutive quarters since 4Q 2017.

Backed by its customer value innovation programs consistently implemented since 2018, SK Telecom has achieved a low churn rate of 0.9% and added about 100,000 new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019.

On a non-consolidated basis, operating income in mobile communications business fell by 10.0% QoQ to KRW 275.2 billion affected by a 3.9% QoQ increase in marketing expenses and reflection of 5G license fees for the first time.

SK Telecom has been carrying out company-wide efforts to allow 5G subscribers to experience stable network and differentiated service benefits.

The company started the world's first 5G roaming service with Swisscom on July 17 and launched three innovative 5G AR and VR services to deliver immersive eSports broadcasting experience on July 26.

In the second half of this year, SK Telecom plans to build multiple 5G clusters - equipped with premium network quality and innovative services - in main areas across the nation to shift the competition paradigm of the telecommunications industry centered around 5G services.

The company expects the number of its 5G subscribers to surpass 2 million this year.

Media business sustained both quantitative and qualitative growth in the second quarter backed by the increase of IPTV and UHD subscribers. Its revenue increased by 15.2% year-on-year (YoY) and 2.1% QoQ to KRW 322.1 billion.

SK Telecom's media business is preparing for a giant leap in the second half of this year. The company will newly introduce a representative OTT service in Korea by integrating 'oksusu' and 'POOQ'. Also, SK Telecom will drive a merger between SK Broadband and t-broad, a Multiple System Operator (MSO), to create a 'Total Media Company' with more than 8 million subscribers.

In security business, revenue and operating income increased by 7.5% and 26.7% respectively compared to the previous quarter, backed by increased sales of ADT Caps' security products and expansion of SK Infosec's converged security platform business.

SK Telecom plans to achieve yearly revenue of KRW 1 trillion for the first time in its security business through services like T Map Parking and converged security services of ADT Caps and SK Infosec.

In commerce business, 11st and SK Stoa have recorded a surplus for two consecutive quarters through efforts to improve profitability. In the second half of this year, SK Telecom plans to maintain firm growth in commerce business by further expanding SK Pay that provides an online and offline integrated payment environment.

'SK Telecom will continue to maintain its market leadership in 5G,' said Yoon Poong-young, Chief Financial Officer of SK Telecom. 'We expect our enterprise value to be reevaluated by continuously expanding New ICT business centered on media, security and commerce.'

Summary of Consolidated Income Statement (Unit: KRW billion)

Summary of Consolidated Income Statement

Type

2Q 2019

1Q 2019

Change(QoQ)

2Q 2018

Change(YoY)

Revenue

4,437.0

4,334.9

2.4%

4,154.3

6.8%

Operating

Income

322.8

322.6

0.1%

346.9

-6.9%

Net

Income

259.1

373.6

-30.7%

914.3

-71.7%

Summary of Non-Consolidated Income Statement (Unit: KRW billion)

Summary of Non-Consolidated Income Statement

Type

2Q 2019

1Q 2019

Change(QoQ)

2Q 2018

Change(YoY)

Revenue

2,847.7

2,812.2

1.3%

2,941.8

3.2%

Operating

Income

275.2

305.7

-10.0%

368.3

-25.3%

Net

Income

162.0

644.0

-74.8%

219.8

-26.3%

※ The conference call in regard to SK Telecom's 2Q 2019 earnings results can be heard via SK Telecom's webpage on Friday, August 2, from 3:00 PM Seoul Time.

Link: http://cc.onoffjoin.com/webcast/skt/skt2019Q2_en.php

Disclaimer

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 01:54:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SK TELECOM CO LTD
10:04pSK TELECOM : 2Q Net Profit Down 71.7%, Missing Expectations
DJ
09:55pSK TELECOM : Announces 2Q 2019 Earnings Results
PU
07/30SK TELECOM : Launches 5G AR and VR Services for eSports
PU
07/18SK TELECOM : Builds ‘5G Cluster' to Boost 5G Experience
PU
07/16SK TELECOM : Launches the World's First 5G Roaming Service with Swisscom
PU
06/30SK TELECOM : and Samsung Electronics Advance in Bringing Korea Closer to 5G Stan..
PU
06/27SK TELECOM : Deutsche Telekom to co-develop 5G services
AQ
06/27SK TELECOM CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/26SK TELECOM : SKT, Deutsche Telecom To Set Up 5G Joint Venture
AQ
06/26DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : SKT to set up 5G joint venture with Deutsche Telekom
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 17 675 B
EBIT 2019 1 279 B
Net income 2019 1 399 B
Debt 2019 7 577 B
Yield 2019 4,19%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 993x
EV / Sales2020 958x
Capitalization 17 536 B
Chart SK TELECOM CO LTD
Duration : Period :
SK Telecom Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 319 960,00  KRW
Last Close Price 244 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 47,5%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jung-Ho Park President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sung-Hyung Lee Head-Finance Management
Nam-Seok Han Head-Information Technology Service
Jin-Hyo Park Senior Vice President & Head-Network Technology
Ho-Soo Lee Head-Information Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK TELECOM CO LTD15 106
AT&T19.31%248 735
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-10.88%174 611
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-18.73%101 475
NTT DOCOMO INC8.24%79 842
T-MOBILE US25.34%68 126
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group