Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  SK Telecom Co Ltd    A017670   KR7017670001

SK TELECOM CO LTD

(A017670)
  Report
No quotes available
-- KRW   --.--%
09:03pSK TELECOM : Announces FY 2019 Results
PU
08:58pSK TELECOM : Swung to Net Loss in 4Q
DJ
02/03SK TELECOM : 2019 4Q Conference Call Announcement
PU
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SK Telecom : Announces FY 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 09:03pm EST

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) today announced its earnings for the year 2019 on a K-IFRS consolidated basis: revenue of KRW 17.744 trillion, operating income of KRW 1.110 trillion, and net income of KRW 861.9 billion.

SK Telecom's revenue increased by 5.2% compared to the previous year, reaching a record yearly revenue in 2019. This comes as a result of sizable growth in its new business areas including media and security, along with its strengthened leadership in the mobile business through the world's first commercialization of 5G.

Operating income fell by 7.6% compared to the previous year affected by expanded investment in 5G network, which includes 5G spectrum license costs. Net income dropped by 72.5% due to factors including decreased equity method gains from SK Hynix.

On a non-consolidated basis, SK Telecom's annual revenue edged down 2.5% year-on-year (YoY) to KRW 11.416 trillion affected by the increased number of subscribers who choose contract-based mobile fee discounts. Revenue for year 2020 is expected to make a turnaround as mobile communication business revenue continues to expand since the second quarter of 2019 on the back of growing mobile data usage and 5G subscriber number.

SK Broadband's IPTV business revenue for 2019 increased 10.7% YoY to KRW 1.299 trillion affected by growth in premium subscribers and content consumption. It secured 5.19 million cumulative IPTV subscribers by adding 464,000 net subscribers in 2019.

SK Telecom's security business - ADT Caps and SK Infosec - posted an annual revenue of KRW 1.193 trillion representing a 17.4% YoY growth and annual operating income of KRW 153.5 billion reflecting a 21.9% increase from 2018. In 2019, ADT Caps strengthened its position in the dispatch security market and introduced new services that integrate physical and information security with SK Infosec.

In commerce business, annual operating income of both 11st and SK Stoa turned to surplus backed by substantial business growth.

SK Telecom expects to reach a consolidated revenue of KRW 19.2 trillion this year based on improved performance of its mobile communication business driven by 5G market expansion, and solid growth of media, security and commerce businesses.

For its mobile communication business, the company plans to strengthen its 5G service competitiveness and launch services for enterprise customers through hyper-collaboration with diverse companies of both home and abroad. The number of SK Telecom's 5G subscribers recorded 2.08 million as of the end of 2019 and is expected to reach 6 to 7 million by the end of this year.

With the launch of the merged entity of SK Broadband and T-broad at the end of April 2020, SK Telecom's media business will further strengthen its position in the market with 8 million paid TV subscribers. Moreover, Wavve, an OTT platform jointly launched by SK Telecom and three Korean terrestrial broadcasters, plans to secure market competitiveness by focusing on strengthening its premium content lineup through the creation of original content.

SK Telecom plans to accelerate the growth of its security business by working closely with other ICT affiliates of SK to expand convergence security, unmanned parking and home security services, and launch new services built with advanced ICT.

Commerce business, which has achieved a turnaround despite intensified competition, will continue its stable growth this year by proactively responding to changes in the market. 11st aims to become an advanced commerce portal by securing differentiated product competitiveness through strategic partnerships and providing customers with an enhanced shopping experience.

SK Telecom also secured a solid foundation for growth of its new businesses. ONE store, a mobile app market in Korea, attracted external funding of KRW 100 billion, and the implied value of the company is KRW 500 billion. T1, an esports team, established a global esports joint venture by receiving an investment of USD 41 million.

'We have been strengthening our capabilities to become a global New ICT company,' said Yoon Poong-young, Chief Financial Officer of SK Telecom. 'In 2020, SK Telecom will continue to increase its corporate value through improved performance of mobile communication business and sustained growth of new businesses.'

※ Summary of Consolidated Income Statement

Summary of Non-Consolidated Income Statement

Summary of Consolidated Income Statement (Unit: KRW billion)

Type

2019

2018

Change

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Change

Revenue

17,743.7

16,874

5.2%

4,410.6

4,561.2

-3.3%

Operating Income

1,110

1,201.8

- 7.6%

162.5

302.1

- 46.2%

Net Income

861.9

3,132

- 72.5%

- 45.2

274.4

-

Summary of Non-Consolidated Income Statement (Unit: KRW billion)

Type

2019

2018

Change

4Q 2019

3Q 2019

Change

Revenue

11,416.2

11,705.6

-2.5%

2,844.7

2,911.5

-2.3%

Operating Income

950.1

1,307.5

-27.3%

116.4

252.8

-54.0%

Net Income

980.3

933.9

5.0%

13.2

161.1

-91.8%

Disclaimer

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 02:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SK TELECOM CO LTD
09:03pSK TELECOM : Announces FY 2019 Results
PU
08:58pSK TELECOM : Swung to Net Loss in 4Q
DJ
02/03SK TELECOM : 2019 4Q Conference Call Announcement
PU
01/13Deals by major suppliers in the race for 5G
RE
01/13SK TELECOM : Joins Forces with Bridge Alliance Members for Cooperation in 5G MEC
PU
01/10Nokia Highlights Momentum with 63 Commercial 5G Deals
AQ
01/09Nokia Has Signed More Than 60 Commercial 5G Contracts
DJ
01/08SK TELECOM : CEO Park Jung-ho Suggests “Super Cooperation” at CES 20..
PU
2019SK TELECOM CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Ericsson's Cloud Packet Core to strengthe..
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 17 959 B
EBIT 2019 1 226 B
Net income 2019 1 100 B
Debt 2019 8 274 B
Yield 2019 4,37%
P/E ratio 2019 16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 933x
EV / Sales2020 892x
Capitalization 16 748 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 323 481,48  KRW
Last Close Price 229 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 57,2%
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jung-Ho Park President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jin-Won Kim Head-Finance
Jin-Hyo Park Head-ICT Technology division
Dae-Sik Cho Non-Executive Director
Dae-Shick Oh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK TELECOM CO LTD14 050
AT&T-3.25%271 555
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED2.28%170 298
NTT DOCOMO, INC.3.22%92 854
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.87%86 649
T-MOBILE US4.30%69 250
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group