Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  SK Telecom Co Ltd    017670   KR7017670001

SK TELECOM CO LTD

(017670)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SK Telecom : Daegu City and Daegu Police Sign MOU to Create a Safer Society

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 05:54am EDT

SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM), Daegu Metropolitan Government and Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on May 22, 2019 to foster a safe society leveraging big data from 112* reports, police GPS and floating population.

*112 is the emergency number for police in Korea.

The MOU is part of the 'National Smart City Strategy Project,' which is led by the Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and participated by SK Telecom.

SK Telecom plans to establish effective crime prevention measures by analyzing big data in collaboration with Daegu Metropolitan City, Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency, Keimyung University and a data analytics company, B2EN.

SK Telecom and Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency will initially classify 112 reports - e.g. violence, disputes, intoxicated persons, traffic accidents, etc. - according to incident type, response time and place of occurrence, and analyze the routes and locations of patrol cars to enable a more efficient response to each situation. Moreover, by using SK Telecom's big data analytics solution for floating population, the two parties will establish customized crime prevention measures that reflect the population distribution by time, age and gender of each different area of the city.

It is expected that the cooperation will not only allow rapid response to crimes, but also enable preemptive measures against crimes.

'SK Telecom will contribute to creating a safer city by supporting the police efforts aimed at protecting the lives of citizens through the application of advanced data analytics solutions,' said Shin Yong-sik, Vice President and Head of Smart Energy City Unit of SK Telecom.

Disclaimer

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 09:53:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SK TELECOM CO LTD
05:54aSK TELECOM : Daegu City and Daegu Police Sign MOU to Create a Safer Society
PU
05/24SK TELECOM : to create 5G network for HD mapping and C-ITS in Seoul
AQ
05/23SK TELECOM : and Seoul Metropolitan Government Sign MOU for Autonomous Driving
PU
05/22SK TELECOM : Sweeps Awards at Telecom Asia Awards 2019
PU
05/20SK TELECOM : SKT showcases potential of 5G in VR streaming
AQ
05/20SK TELECOM : Introduces Exclusive VR Contents of Popular Idol Survival Series, &..
PU
05/18SK INNOVATION : Group acquires 6.1% stake in Vietnam's Vingroup
AQ
05/18SK TELECOM : App developers capitalize on fine dust pollution
AQ
05/16SK TELECOM : claims 5G live TV sports broadcast first
AQ
05/15SK TELECOM : SKT to provide first 5G live TV sports broadcast
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 17 661 B
EBIT 2019 1 309 B
Net income 2019 1 674 B
Debt 2019 7 108 B
Yield 2019 4,12%
P/E ratio 2019 11,85
P/E ratio 2020 9,45
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
Capitalization 20 429 B
Chart SK TELECOM CO LTD
Duration : Period :
SK Telecom Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 320 725  KRW
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jung-Ho Park President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sung-Hyung Lee Head-Finance Management
Nam-Seok Han Head-Information Technology Service
Jin-Hyo Park Senior Vice President & Head-Network Technology
Ho-Soo Lee Head-Information Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK TELECOM CO LTD17 242
AT&T13.07%235 506
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-1.41%191 732
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP46.97%103 647
NTT DOCOMO INC4.69%77 367
T-MOBILE US21.47%66 012
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About