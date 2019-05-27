SK Telecom : Daegu City and Daegu Police Sign MOU to Create a Safer Society

SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM), Daegu Metropolitan Government and Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on May 22, 2019 to foster a safe society leveraging big data from 112* reports, police GPS and floating population.

*112 is the emergency number for police in Korea.

The MOU is part of the 'National Smart City Strategy Project,' which is led by the Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and participated by SK Telecom.

SK Telecom plans to establish effective crime prevention measures by analyzing big data in collaboration with Daegu Metropolitan City, Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency, Keimyung University and a data analytics company, B2EN.

SK Telecom and Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency will initially classify 112 reports - e.g. violence, disputes, intoxicated persons, traffic accidents, etc. - according to incident type, response time and place of occurrence, and analyze the routes and locations of patrol cars to enable a more efficient response to each situation. Moreover, by using SK Telecom's big data analytics solution for floating population, the two parties will establish customized crime prevention measures that reflect the population distribution by time, age and gender of each different area of the city.

It is expected that the cooperation will not only allow rapid response to crimes, but also enable preemptive measures against crimes.

'SK Telecom will contribute to creating a safer city by supporting the police efforts aimed at protecting the lives of citizens through the application of advanced data analytics solutions,' said Shin Yong-sik, Vice President and Head of Smart Energy City Unit of SK Telecom.