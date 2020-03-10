Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  SK Telecom Co.,Ltd    A017670   KR7017670001

SK TELECOM CO.,LTD

(A017670)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SK Telecom : Establishes Digital Healthcare Joint Venture Named Invites Healthcare

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 08:35pm EDT

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) today announced that it established a digital healthcare joint venture named Invites Healthcare with Newlake Alliance Management, a Korean private equity firm.

With the aim to facilitate the growth of healthcare business by leveraging its advanced ICT, SK Telecom created Invites Healthcare by spinning off its healthcare business unit and joining hands with partners with extensive experience in the field.

Newlake Alliance Management became the largest shareholder of Invites Healthcare. SCL Healthcare, a healthcare company in Korea, is also scheduled to participate in the joint venture.

Once SCL Healthcare's participation is completed, Invites Healthcare will be valued at around KRW 100 billion. SK Telecom will become the second largest shareholder with a 43.4% stake. Invites Healthcare has appointed Kim Joon-yun, who served as Vice President and Head of Healthcare/IVD Unit of SK Telecom, as its Chief Executive Officer.

Invites Healthcare will carry out diverse business activities in both domestic and overseas markets aimed at improving people's health and realizing innovations for medical institutions through the use of cutting-edge ICT.

Invites Healthcare will develop ICT-based chronic disease management services to help people with chronic illnesses - e.g. cardiovascular diseases, respiratory illnesses, brain diseases, etc. - better manage their conditions. In this context, it will also take over and operate 'Coach-coach Diabetes'*, a digital diabetes management platform/app developed by SK Telecom.

* Coach-coach Diabetes enables diabetic patients to self-manage their blood sugar level, diet and exercises, and allows physicians to monitor patient data in real time.

Moreover, Invites Healthcare plans to promote smart solutions business to realize ICT-driven innovations at medical institutions including hospitals. For instance, it will launch Smart MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operation) business to boost hospitals' operational efficiency by helping with their purchasing and management of medical supplies. It will also develop ground-breaking cloud-based solutions powered by SK Telecom's quantum cryptography and blockchain technologies to enable medical institutions to securely store and efficiently analyze vast amount of medical data.

Furthermore, Invites Healthcare plans to seek opportunities in the overseas healthcare markets through partnerships and collaborations. It will start by taking over SK Telecom's global healthcare partnerships in the Middle East and Asia.

'As a digital healthcare company, Invites Healthcare will promote diverse business opportunities by applying state-of-the-art ICT to medical fields,' said Kim Joon-yun, CEO of Invites Healthcare. 'Ultimately, Invites Healthcare will offer a wide variety of digital healthcare services that can help people protect their health and lead innovations in the digital healthcare ecosystem.'

Disclaimer

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 00:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SK TELECOM CO.,LTD
08:35pSK TELECOM : Establishes Digital Healthcare Joint Venture Named Invites Healthca..
PU
03/09Singtel to Invest in New Gaming JV With SK Telecom and Advanced Info Services
DJ
03/07SK TELECOM : Singtel and AIS Invest in a New Gaming Joint Venture
PU
02/26SK TELECOM : Resolution to Call 2020 AGM
PU
02/24Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus i..
RE
02/24Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus i..
RE
02/17SK TELECOM : Nippon Platform, Hana Bank partner on international digital payment..
AQ
02/14SK TELECOM : Collabora takes the lead in low latency streaming of security video..
AQ
02/07SK TELECOM : 2020 Guidance
PU
02/07SK TELECOM : 2019 4Q Earnings
PU
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 18 740 B
EBIT 2020 1 272 B
Net income 2020 1 468 B
Debt 2020 8 128 B
Yield 2020 4,61%
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 8,06x
EV / Sales2020 853x
EV / Sales2021 819x
Capitalization 15 980 B
Chart SK TELECOM CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK TELECOM CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 312 964,29  KRW
Last Close Price 218 500,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 64,8%
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jung-Ho Park President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jin-Won Kim Head-Finance
Jin-Hyo Park Head-ICT Technology division
Dae-Sik Cho Non-Executive Director
Dae-Shick Oh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK TELECOM CO.,LTD-0.23%13 363
AT&T-11.23%248 827
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-1.11%154 918
NTT DOCOMO, INC.1.00%95 074
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.2.05%86 688
KDDI CORPORATION0.34%72 841
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group