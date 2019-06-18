SK Telecom : Joins Hands with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung Electronics for Advancement of 5G and Evolution to 6G

SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) signed Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung Electronics, respectively, for joint research and development in advanced 5G and 6G mobile network technologies.

Under the MOUs, SK Telecom will work closely with each company for advancement of 5G network technologies. They will jointly promote development and commercialization of advanced 5G technologies, including ultra-reliable and low-latency communications (URLLC), enhanced multi-input multi-output (MIMO), differentiated 28GHz technology, and standalone (SA) 5G network.

Moreover, SK Telecom will conduct joint research and development activities with the three network equipment providers in the field of 6G mobile network technologies. Through close consultations, they will draft technical requirements and new business models for 6G.

'Through strengthened cooperation with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung Electronics, SK Telecom will be able to secure the world's best 5G quality and lead the way towards 6G mobile network communications,' said Park Jin-hyo, Chief Technology Officer and Head of ICT R&D Center of SK Telecom.