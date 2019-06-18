Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  SK Telecom Co Ltd    017670   KR7017670001

SK TELECOM CO LTD

(017670)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SK Telecom : Joins Hands with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung Electronics for Advancement of 5G and Evolution to 6G

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 03:04am EDT

SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) signed Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung Electronics, respectively, for joint research and development in advanced 5G and 6G mobile network technologies.

Under the MOUs, SK Telecom will work closely with each company for advancement of 5G network technologies. They will jointly promote development and commercialization of advanced 5G technologies, including ultra-reliable and low-latency communications (URLLC), enhanced multi-input multi-output (MIMO), differentiated 28GHz technology, and standalone (SA) 5G network.

Moreover, SK Telecom will conduct joint research and development activities with the three network equipment providers in the field of 6G mobile network technologies. Through close consultations, they will draft technical requirements and new business models for 6G.

'Through strengthened cooperation with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung Electronics, SK Telecom will be able to secure the world's best 5G quality and lead the way towards 6G mobile network communications,' said Park Jin-hyo, Chief Technology Officer and Head of ICT R&D Center of SK Telecom.

Disclaimer

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 07:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SK TELECOM CO LTD
03:04aSK TELECOM : Joins Hands with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung Electronics for Advanc..
PU
06/17SK TELECOM : signs MOUs with Nokia, Ericsson on 6G R&D
AQ
06/14LG UPLUS : boasts of better VR content than its rivals
AQ
06/13South Korea reaches one million 5G users
AQ
06/12SK TELECOM : Successfully Demonstrates Complete End-to-End Anti-Drone System
PU
06/08SK chairman to meet business moguls in Vietnam
AQ
06/08SK Telecom to Join Forces with Samsung Electronics and Cisco in 5G-Based Smar..
AQ
06/07SK TELECOM : Samsung Electronics and Cisco Sign MOU for 5G Smart Office Business
PU
06/03SK TELECOM : Demonstrates 5G-ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Service for Travelling Vehicle
PU
06/01SK TELECOM : chairman calls for employees to push for 'deep change
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 17 670 B
EBIT 2019 1 305 B
Net income 2019 1 603 B
Debt 2019 7 108 B
Yield 2019 4,09%
P/E ratio 2019 12,40
P/E ratio 2020 9,75
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
Capitalization 20 590 B
Chart SK TELECOM CO LTD
Duration : Period :
SK Telecom Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 320 725  KRW
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jung-Ho Park President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sung-Hyung Lee Head-Finance Management
Nam-Seok Han Head-Information Technology Service
Jin-Hyo Park Senior Vice President & Head-Network Technology
Ho-Soo Lee Head-Information Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK TELECOM CO LTD17 078
AT&T13.17%226 895
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-8.46%183 935
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP45.47%97 998
NTT DOCOMO INC2.62%77 328
T-MOBILE US18.33%63 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About