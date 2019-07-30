Log in
SK Telecom : Launches 5G AR and VR Services for eSports

07/30/2019 | 10:25pm EDT

SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) announced the launch of three 5G AR and VR services - 'Jump AR', 'LCK* VR Live Broadcasting' and 'VR Replay' - to offer a more realistic and immersive experience when watching eSports games.
*LCK: League of Legends (LoL) Champions Korea

'Jump AR' is an augmented reality service that teleports users to an eSports stadium, LoL Park, through their smartphone screens. When accessing the 'Jump AR' app, a 'virtual portal' to LoL Park in Seoul appears on the screen. If users take a few steps towards the virtual portal, they are transported to the virtual LoL Park.

By moving their smartphones around, users can get a 360-degree view of LoL Park's interior, leave AR messages of support, watch greeting videos of players, and also read messages left by other eSports fans.

SK Telecom applied a hyper-immersive space platform and real-time tracking technology to allow users to freely navigate the virtual LoL Park. Users can also take fan selfies through 3D facial recognition and realistic AR rendering technologies.

※ Click on link to see 'Jump AR' in action: https://youtu.be/Tk5ZOKn1viY

'LCK VR Live Broadcasting' allows users to watch eSports players close-up through the 360-degree VR cameras installed in LoL Park while enjoying the cheers from actual audience in real time.

'VR Replay' is a new eSports video content that provides highlights from the perspective of characters in the game. By wearing VR headsets, users can watch 360-degree battle scenes from characters' point of view. SK Telecom applied an advanced technology that combines separate scenes into a 360-degree video content.

The company provides 'LCK VR Live Broadcasting' and 'VR Replay' through 'SKT-5GX' section of 'oksusu.'

'With new 5G immersive technologies, SK Telecom has realized unprecedented eSports broadcasting services and content,' said Jeon Jin-soo, Vice President and Head of 5GX Service Business Division of SK Telecom. 'We will continue to develop innovative 5G services to offer immersive experiences for customers.

Disclaimer

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 02:24:07 UTC
