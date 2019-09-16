Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  SK Telecom Co Ltd    A017670   KR7017670001

SK TELECOM CO LTD

(A017670)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SK Telecom : Listed on DJSI World for 12 Consecutive Years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 10:32pm EDT

SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) announced that it has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World)* for 12 years in a row, becoming the only company in Asia to be featured in the renowned index every year since 2008.

*Launched in 1999, the DJSI World represents the gold standard for corporate sustainability and is the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on RobecoSAM's analysis of financially material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and S&P DJI's robust index methodology. Every year, RobecoSAM assesses the world's largest companies via its Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which uses a consistent, rules-based methodology to convert an average of 600 data points per company into one overall score. This score determines inclusion in the DJSI.

This year, the DJSI assessed companies in 61 different industries. In the Telecommunications Services category, a total of 59 companies were evaluated and SK Telecom ranked within the top ten percent of these companies.

The company said that it received high scores in network reliability, supply chain management, privacy protection and human rights.

This year's DJSI evaluation results will be reflected in S&P DJSI funds and related ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) index funds when the U.S. securities markets open on September 23, 2019.

'SK Telecom is pleased to announce that it has been listed on the DJSI World for 12 consecutive years as it recognizes our diverse efforts to strengthen global partnerships and reorganize our new ICT business portfolio based on solid corporate governance,' said Ha Hyoung-il, Vice President and Head of Corporate Development Center of SK Telecom. 'Going forward, we will continue to increase our corporate value by strengthening our business portfolio and creating social values.'

Disclaimer

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 02:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SK TELECOM CO LTD
10:32pSK TELECOM : Listed on DJSI World for 12 Consecutive Years
PU
09/08SK TELECOM : and Samsung Electronics Join Forces to Realize 8K TV Powered by 5G ..
PU
09/05Samsung to launch Galaxy Fold in South Korea on Sept. 6 priced $2,000
RE
09/03SK TELECOM : and Microsoft Announce Plans for Joint 5G-based Cloud Gaming
PU
08/29SK TELECOM : South Korean telecom develops multi-lingual, self-serve pharmacy ki..
AQ
08/21SK TELECOM : Breaks 1 Million 5G Subscriber Mark
PU
08/01SK TELECOM : 2Q Net Profit Down 71.7%, Missing Expectations
DJ
08/01SK TELECOM : Announces 2Q 2019 Earnings Results
PU
07/30SK TELECOM : Launches 5G AR and VR Services for eSports
PU
07/18SK TELECOM : Builds ‘5G Cluster' to Boost 5G Experience
PU
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 17 829 B
EBIT 2019 1 295 B
Net income 2019 1 214 B
Debt 2019 7 991 B
Yield 2019 4,18%
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 964x
EV / Sales2020 929x
Capitalization 17 177 B
Chart SK TELECOM CO LTD
Duration : Period :
SK Telecom Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 320 230,77  KRW
Last Close Price 239 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 50,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jung-Ho Park President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sung-Hyung Lee Head-Finance Management
Nam-Seok Han Head-Information Technology Service
Jin-Hyo Park Senior Vice President & Head-Network Technology
Ho-Soo Lee Head-Information Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK TELECOM CO LTD14 532
AT&T32.83%277 008
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-10.01%176 671
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-30.95%92 665
NTT DOCOMO INC15.79%86 049
T-MOBILE US24.82%67 844
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group