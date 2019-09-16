SK Telecom : Listed on DJSI World for 12 Consecutive Years

SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) announced that it has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World)* for 12 years in a row, becoming the only company in Asia to be featured in the renowned index every year since 2008.



*Launched in 1999, the DJSI World represents the gold standard for corporate sustainability and is the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on RobecoSAM's analysis of financially material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and S&P DJI's robust index methodology. Every year, RobecoSAM assesses the world's largest companies via its Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which uses a consistent, rules-based methodology to convert an average of 600 data points per company into one overall score. This score determines inclusion in the DJSI.

This year, the DJSI assessed companies in 61 different industries. In the Telecommunications Services category, a total of 59 companies were evaluated and SK Telecom ranked within the top ten percent of these companies.

The company said that it received high scores in network reliability, supply chain management, privacy protection and human rights.

This year's DJSI evaluation results will be reflected in S&P DJSI funds and related ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) index funds when the U.S. securities markets open on September 23, 2019.

'SK Telecom is pleased to announce that it has been listed on the DJSI World for 12 consecutive years as it recognizes our diverse efforts to strengthen global partnerships and reorganize our new ICT business portfolio based on solid corporate governance,' said Ha Hyoung-il, Vice President and Head of Corporate Development Center of SK Telecom. 'Going forward, we will continue to increase our corporate value by strengthening our business portfolio and creating social values.'