Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  SK Telecom Co Ltd    A017670   KR7017670001

SK TELECOM CO LTD

(A017670)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SK Telecom : Opens Happy Coding School for Youth with Disabilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 08:56pm EST

SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) announced that, this year, it will provide software education for over 1,000 teenagers with special needs at around 100 special schools across the country (including special classes at general schools) until the end of 2020.

Named 'Happy Coding School,' the education program is composed of a basic course (10 weeks), which provides basic software education using the smart coding robot Albert, and an intensive course (including ICT Makerthon and Intensive Camp), which offers individuals or teams opportunities to undertake coding projects.

SK Telecom will dispatch 300 specialized coding instructors to the schools to ensure an outstanding quality of education and teaching.

Furthermore, SK Telecom has signed an MOU with the National Institute of Special Education (NISE) under the Ministry of Education, SWKorea, and Korea Differently Abled Federation (KODAF) to produce 14 textbooks in collaboration with a group of around 30 experts. The textbooks have been publicly released on the website operated by the Ministry of Education and made available for anyone who is interested in education for teenagers with special needs.

'We hope Happy Coding School will be a platform to provide disabled teenagers with a fair opportunity in ICT education and to help discover their potential in the field of software so that they can become outstanding members of the software workforce,' said Lee Joon-ho, Vice President and the Head of Social Value Development Group at SK Telecom.

Disclaimer

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 01:55:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SK TELECOM CO LTD
08:56pSK TELECOM : Opens Happy Coding School for Youth with Disabilities
PU
11/08SK TELECOM : Continues to Win Global Recognition for its Leadership in 5G
PU
10/30SK TELECOM : 3Q Net Profit Fell 74% on Year
DJ
10/30SK TELECOM : Announces 3Q 2019 Earnings Results
PU
10/27SK TELECOM : and Kakao Join Forces to Strengthen ICT Leadership
PU
10/23SK TELECOM : and BreezoMeter Join Hands to Improve Accuracy of Air Quality Data
PU
10/21DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : NGMN Alliance White Paper addresses Continuous Delivery in Te..
AQ
09/16SK TELECOM : Listed on DJSI World for 12 Consecutive Years
PU
09/08SK TELECOM : and Samsung Electronics Join Forces to Realize 8K TV Powered by 5G ..
PU
09/05Samsung to launch Galaxy Fold in South Korea on Sept. 6 priced $2,000
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 17 958 B
EBIT 2019 1 226 B
Net income 2019 1 128 B
Debt 2019 7 994 B
Yield 2019 4,09%
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 996x
EV / Sales2020 956x
Capitalization 17 882 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 324 269,23  KRW
Last Close Price 244 500,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jung-Ho Park President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jin-Won Kim Head-Finance
Jin-Hyo Park Head-ICT Technology division
Dae-Sik Cho Non-Executive Director
Dae-Shick Oh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK TELECOM CO LTD15 374
AT&T33.15%277 590
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-16.59%162 698
NTT DOCOMO, INC.22.89%90 704
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-39.76%81 549
KDDI CORPORATION20.15%67 597
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group