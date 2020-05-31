Log in
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd    A017670   KR7017670001

SK TELECOM CO.,LTD

(A017670)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 05/29
216000 KRW   +1.89%
05/31SK TELECOM : Opens TEAC Applications Seeking Strategic Partners for Post-COVID-19 Era
PU
05/30SK TELECOM : In virus-hit South Korea, AI monitors lonely elders
AQ
05/08SK TELECOM : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SK Telecom : Opens TEAC Applications Seeking Strategic Partners for Post-COVID-19 Era

05/31/2020 | 09:06pm EDT

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) today opened a new wave of TIP Ecosystem Acceleration Center (TEAC) program applications to develop new growth drivers through innovative 5G edge services to prepare for the post-COVID-19 era.

TIP Ecosystem Acceleration Center (TEAC, https://telecominfraproject.com/teac) is a global ecosystem that attracts both startups and investors to work together to achieve breakthroughs in the telecom industry. SK Telecom has been operating TEAC in Korea since 2017, while DT and BT are operating TEACs in Germany and the UK respectively.

The global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing the demand for non-face-to-face solutions -e.g. online learning, cloud games, online concerts, etc. - that require ultra-low latency enabled by 5G edge cloud. To accelerate its innovations in 5G and edge computing, the company invites aspiring startups with expertise in 5G edge services/infrastructure and non-face-to-face solutions.

SK Telecom will enable the recruited startups to test and advance their new technologies on its commercial mobile networks; identify business opportunities in the global market; and attract investment from venture capitals. In addition, the company plans introduce these startups at the TIP Summit 2020, which is scheduled to take place in the fourth quarter of this year, and provide opportunities for them to collaborate with TIP member companies.

SK Telecom has so far supported a total of six startups through its TEAC program and contributed to their success. For instance, Optella, an optical network solutions company, successfully developed 5G Optical Engine and became a subsidiary of Cosemi Technology Inc. in 2018; and Transceletial, a Singapore-based startup, is in the process of closing a Series A investment and signed contracts with global companies to provide its wireless optical communication solution in 2018.

Startups can apply for the program at https://openapi.sk.com (Click 'Tech Event' under 'Community' menu.) Applications for the program will close on June 30, 2020.

'Through the new wave of the TEAC program, SK Telecom aims to recruit startups with brilliant ideas and potential,' said Kim Jihn-woo, Vice President and Head of Service Integration Group of SK Telecom. 'This year, a special focus will be given to startups with expertise in 5G edge cloud based non-face-to-face solutions as we need to prepare for the post-COVID-19 era'

Disclaimer

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 01:05:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 18 494 B 15,1 B 15,1 B
Net income 2020 1 461 B 1,19 B 1,19 B
Net Debt 2020 8 647 B 7,04 B 7,04 B
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 4,67%
Capitalization 15 797 B 12 773 M 12 859 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 855x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,8%
Technical analysis trends SK TELECOM CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 292 655,17 KRW
Last Close Price 216 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jung-Ho Park President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jin-Won Kim Head-Finance
Jin-Hyo Park Head-ICT Technology division
Dae-Sik Cho Non-Executive Director
Dae-Shick Oh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK TELECOM CO.,LTD-9.24%12 773
AT&T INC.-21.03%219 878
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-17.40%142 894
T-MOBILE US27.57%123 626
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.1.60%90 362
NTT DOCOMO, INC.-2.85%88 480
Categories
