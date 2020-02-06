SK Telecom : Swung to Net Loss in 4Q

By Kwanwoo Jun



SK Telecom Co. (017670.SE) swung to net loss in the final quarter of last year as its sizable equity investment in SK Hynix Inc. (000660.SE) weighed on earnings.

Net loss for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 45.20 billion Korean won ($38.1 million), compared with a net profit of KRW474.50 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean mobile carrier said Friday. The results missed a FactSet consensus forecast for a net profit of KRW192.89 billion.

Revenue during the quarter gained 1.4% on year to KRW4.411 trillion, while operating profit fell 28% on year to KRW162.50 billion.

For 2019, revenue rose 5.2% to KRW17.744 trillion while operating profit dropped 7.6% to KRW1.110 trillion. Net profit plunged 73% to KRW861.94 billion.

SK Telecom has a 20% stake in chip maker SK Hynix, which swung to a net loss in the fourth quarter as lower semiconductor prices hurt earnings badly.

