Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  SK Telecom Co.,Ltd    A017670   KR7017670001

SK TELECOM CO.,LTD

(A017670)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 03/05
221500 KRW   +0.91%
12:19aSingtel to Invest in New Gaming JV With SK Telecom and Advanced Info Services
DJ
03/07SK TELECOM : Singtel and AIS Invest in a New Gaming Joint Venture
PU
02/26SK TELECOM : Resolution to Call 2020 AGM
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Singtel to Invest in New Gaming JV With SK Telecom and Advanced Info Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 12:19am EDT

By Nai Lun Tan

Singapore Telecommuniations Ltd. said it is investing in a regional gaming joint venture with South Korea's SK Telecom Co. and Thailand's Advanced Info Services PLC.

The new venture, centered around the Asia-Pacific region, will be launched later this year, Singtel said in a statement on Monday.

It didn't disclose the amount of the investment in the venture.

Singtel said the companies expect the investment to engage the 800 million gamers in the region, and develop new gaming-related revenue streams.

The joint venture will not have a material impact on Singtel Group's financials, the company said.

Write to Nai Lun Tan at nailun.tan@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL End-of-day quote.
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 1.35% 3.01 End-of-day quote.0.33%
SK TELECOM CO.,LTD 0.91% 221500 End-of-day quote.0.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SK TELECOM CO.,LTD
12:19aSingtel to Invest in New Gaming JV With SK Telecom and Advanced Info Services
DJ
03/07SK TELECOM : Singtel and AIS Invest in a New Gaming Joint Venture
PU
02/26SK TELECOM : Resolution to Call 2020 AGM
PU
02/24Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus i..
RE
02/24Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus i..
RE
02/17SK TELECOM : Nippon Platform, Hana Bank partner on international digital payment..
AQ
02/14SK TELECOM : Collabora takes the lead in low latency streaming of security video..
AQ
02/07SK TELECOM : 2020 Guidance
PU
02/07SK TELECOM : 2019 4Q Earnings
PU
02/07SK TELECOM : Changes of 15% or More in Profit
PU
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 18 740 B
EBIT 2020 1 272 B
Net income 2020 1 468 B
Debt 2020 8 128 B
Yield 2020 4,53%
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 8,21x
EV / Sales2020 869x
EV / Sales2021 834x
Capitalization 16 273 B
Chart SK TELECOM CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SK TELECOM CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 312 964,29  KRW
Last Close Price 222 500,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 61,8%
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jung-Ho Park President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jin-Won Kim Head-Finance
Jin-Hyo Park Head-ICT Technology division
Dae-Sik Cho Non-Executive Director
Dae-Shick Oh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SK TELECOM CO.,LTD0.45%13 679
AT&T-5.25%265 612
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED2.97%159 419
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-0.16%94 199
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.87%92 550
T-MOBILE US12.04%75 290
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group