Singtel to Invest in New Gaming JV With SK Telecom and Advanced Info Services

By Nai Lun Tan



Singapore Telecommuniations Ltd. said it is investing in a regional gaming joint venture with South Korea's SK Telecom Co. and Thailand's Advanced Info Services PLC.

The new venture, centered around the Asia-Pacific region, will be launched later this year, Singtel said in a statement on Monday.

It didn't disclose the amount of the investment in the venture.

Singtel said the companies expect the investment to engage the 800 million gamers in the region, and develop new gaming-related revenue streams.

The joint venture will not have a material impact on Singtel Group's financials, the company said.

