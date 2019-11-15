Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB    SEB A   SE0000148884

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB

(SEB A)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/15 03:25:05 am
79.79 SEK   -14.00%
02:28aComment regarding Sveriges Television
GL
11/12NORDIC OUTLOOK : Soft landing due to Fed easing and trade talks
GL
11/08NCAB PUBL : Nomination Committee in NCAB for the AGM 2020
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Comment regarding Sveriges Television

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 02:28am EST
Press release
Stockholm 15  November 2019

Comment regarding Sveriges Television

SEB has been contacted by Sveriges Televisions program Uppdrag granskning, who claims it will report on suspected money laundering in the Baltics in an upcoming TV program.They claim that they have information that  includes SEB.

SEB will evaluate any information that might be shown in the TV program and will compare that with SEB’s own analyses and previously handled cases. SEB has received questions from Sveriges Television, but has no further knowledge of the content of the program. In order to be transparent, SEB chooses to disclose this information to the market.

If new information emerges that has previously not been known to SEB, SEB will take action immediately. As a bank, SEB has an obligation to detect and report suspicious money laundering. Suspicious activities are always reported, and may lead to terminated customer relations.

SEB continuously conducts analyses of its business both in the Baltics, as well as other markets where SEB conducts its business, with the aim to understand and assess the risks of being used for criminal activity.

For a long time, SEB has worked hard to ensure that it has adequate routines and processes to prevent money laundering. However, just like any other bank, SEB cannot guarantee that it has not been used, nor that SEB will not be used. New challenges and risks constantly emerge. The development of SEB’s preventive work against money laundering therefore cannot and will not stop.

For further information, please contact
Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication
+46 70 763 99 47
frank.hojem@seb.se		 
 
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and UK the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 September 2019, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,046bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,943bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at http://www.sebgroup.com.

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BAN
02:28aComment regarding Sveriges Television
GL
11/12NORDIC OUTLOOK : Soft landing due to Fed easing and trade talks
GL
11/08NCAB PUBL : Nomination Committee in NCAB for the AGM 2020
AQ
11/05SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Real estate companies give SEB top ranking in ne..
PU
10/30SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : SEB issues Additional Tier 1 Capital
PU
10/30SKANDINAVISKA SEB : Seb Issues Additional Tier 1 Capital
DJ
10/30SEB : SEB issues Additional Tier 1 Capital
GL
10/29Sweden's FSA to Consider Sanctions Against Swedbank Amid Money Laundering Pro..
DJ
10/24Nordea's new CEO has work cut out as bank plunges into the red
RE
10/23Sweden's Handelsbanken to cut 800 jobs, pull out of Asia and Germany
RE
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 48 284 M
EBIT 2019 25 563 M
Net income 2019 19 118 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,96%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,15x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,04x
Capitalization 201 B
Chart SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 99,15  SEK
Last Close Price 92,78  SEK
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Torgeby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Aura Matuseviciene Head-Operations
Masih Yazdi Finance Director
Nicolas Moch Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB7.76%20 664
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.61%403 291
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.08%294 140
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%282 572
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.65%226 228
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-4.04%199 549
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group