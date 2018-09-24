Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken    SEB A   SE0000148884

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN (SEB A)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
Danske Bank board close to appointing new CEO - Finans

09/24/2018 | 11:01am CEST
Workers are seen next to a

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank board is close to appointing a new chief executive to replace Thomas Borgen who resigned last week amid a money laundering scandal, Danish online media Finans reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Finans quoted an anonymous board member at Danske as saying the bank must await the necessary approval from Danish financial markets regulator FSA to be able to appoint a new CEO.

When asked directly if the board has a candidate ready and is awaiting approval from the FSA, the board member said: "That could be the case".

Danske Bank declined to comment to Reuters.

Several sources point to the current head of wealth management and former chief financial officer at the bank, Jacob Aarup-Andersen, as a clear favourite to take over as new CEO.

Finans also mentioned as possible candidates former CEO of Swedens's SEB and current partner in Swiss bank Lombard Odier Annika Falkengren, CEO of mortgage lender Nykredit Michael Rasmussen, CEO of Orsted Henrik Poulsen and head of fixed income and commodities in the EMEA region at Morgan Stanley Jakob Horder.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Emelila Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK -2.56% 165.65 Delayed Quote.-29.62%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.94% 49.41 Delayed Quote.-5.83%
ORSTED 0.22% 417.9 Delayed Quote.23.12%
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN -0.49% 97.94 Delayed Quote.2.18%
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 46 333 M
EBIT 2018 24 019 M
Net income 2018 21 797 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,40%
P/E ratio 2018 9,97
P/E ratio 2019 11,64
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,66x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,61x
Capitalization 216 B
Chart SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN
Duration : Period :
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 99,9  SEK
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Torgeby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Masih Yazdi Finance Director
Jens Jesper Ovesen Vice Chairman
Tomas Nicolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN2.18%24 562
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%396 080
BANK OF AMERICA5.12%309 935
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-7.26%277 331
WELLS FARGO-9.36%264 839
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.12%229 429
