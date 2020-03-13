Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB    SEB A   SE0000148884

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB

(SEB A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/13 04:45:36 am
67 SEK   -1.56%
04:16aFSA cuts capital requirement buffer for Swedish banks to zero
RE
03/10SEB's annual general meeting shortened
GL
03/02SEB's annual reporting 2019 published
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FSA cuts capital requirement buffer for Swedish banks to zero

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 04:16am EDT

Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said on Friday it had lowered the so called counter cyclical capital buffers for the country's banks to allow them to maintain credit supply.

"It is done as a precautionary measure, in order to safeguard a well-functioning credit supply that makes it easier for companies and households to maintain production, consumption and investment," the FSA said in statement.

The FSA said the cut to zero from 2.5% corresponded to about 45 billion Swedish crowns (3.70 billion pounds) lower capital requirement for Swedish banks.

The FSA said the resilience in the financial system was still satisfactory and that Swedish banks were profitable.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB 2.94% 69.38 Delayed Quote.-22.73%
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB 3.16% 80.8 Delayed Quote.-22.24%
SWEDBANK 3.61% 117.6 Delayed Quote.-17.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BAN
04:16aFSA cuts capital requirement buffer for Swedish banks to zero
RE
03/10SEB's annual general meeting shortened
GL
03/02SEB's annual reporting 2019 published
GL
02/24SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN PUBL : Eidsiva Energi AS - New NOK 2bn Revolving C..
AQ
02/18Euro Extends Decline on Weak German Data -- Update
DJ
02/18Skandinaviska Welcome To The Annual General Meeting In Skandinaviska Enskilda..
DJ
02/18Welcome to the Annual General Meeting in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on ..
GL
02/11SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : The people factor crucial to digital transformat..
PU
02/07JOHAN TORGEBY : Skandinaviska Jonas Ahlström Appointed New Head Of Seb's Baltic ..
DJ
02/07SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : Jonas Ahlström appointed new head of SEB?s Balti..
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 50 512 M
EBIT 2020 27 227 M
Net income 2020 19 917 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,53%
P/E ratio 2020 7,44x
P/E ratio 2021 7,17x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,92x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,86x
Capitalization 147 B
Chart SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB
Duration : Period :
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 99,81  SEK
Last Close Price 68,06  SEK
Spread / Highest target 73,4%
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Torgeby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Aura Matuseviciene Head-Operations
Masih Yazdi Chief Financial Officer
Nicolas Moch Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB-22.73%14 995
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.16%294 979
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.94%266 147
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.42%208 571
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-40.72%197 791
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.66%141 788
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group