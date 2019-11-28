Log in
IMF to examine Nordic efforts to stop money laundering in the Baltics

0
11/28/2019 | 05:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: Sweden's Riksbank Governor Ingves speaks to reporters

The International Monetary Fund will examine efforts by Nordic banks and regulators to stop money laundering in the region and the Baltic countries, Sweden's central bank said on Thursday, following a string of alleged lapses.

Nordic banks have been hit by a steady stream of allegations over failures to combat money laundering in the Baltics, which have sent shares in Sweden's Swedbank and SEB and Denmark's Danske Bank tumbling.

"There have been discussions for a while to have someone from outside look at how we handle - or rather have not handled - money-laundering questions in the Nordics and Baltics," Sweden's central bank Governor Stefan Ingves told reporters.

He said work on framing the investigation was well underway and the IMF would start work in the first half of 2020.

"It is about looking at the system as a whole and seeing whether we are working in a sensible way in the Nordic and Baltic region in relation to these questions, not least in terms of the cross-border aspects," Ingves said.

Authorities are investigating allegations that accounts at Swedbank and SEB in the Baltics were potentially used to launder money.

Swedbank has said it is conducting an internal investigation into suspected money laundering.

Danske Bank is under investigation in several countries, including the United States, over payments totalling 200 billion euros ($220 billion) through its small branch in Estonia between 2007 and 2015 - many of which the bank has said were suspicious.

On Wednesday, Swedish Television (SVT) said SEB accounts in Estonia may have been used to launder money in the so-called Magnitsky affair.

SEB's CEO has denied any link.

Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky was arrested in 2008 after accusing Russian officials of large-scale tax fraud. He died in a Moscow prison in 2009 after complaining of mistreatment.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Jason Neely and David Clarke)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S -0.07% 92.2 Delayed Quote.-28.53%
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB -1.06% 81.8 Delayed Quote.-4.00%
SWEDBANK -0.95% 125.1 Delayed Quote.-36.16%
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 48 299 M
EBIT 2019 25 571 M
Net income 2019 19 135 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,80%
P/E ratio 2019 9,41x
P/E ratio 2020 9,15x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,70x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,61x
Capitalization 179 B
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Torgeby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus Wallenberg Chairman
Aura Matuseviciene Head-Operations
Masih Yazdi Finance Director
Nicolas Moch Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB-4.00%18 641
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.88%414 142
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.35%300 616
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.59%289 515
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.78%229 823
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.31%207 008
