Jonas Ahlström appointed new head of SEB's Baltic division

02/07/2020 | 12:00pm EST

 

Press release
Stockholm 7 February, 2020

Jonas Ahlström appointed new head of SEB’s Baltic division

Jonas Ahlström joined SEB in 2005 from Investor AB and has since then held several strategic, advisory and leading roles in different parts of the bank. He has held the position as head of SEB Group’s strategy office where he played a vital role in the creation and execution of SEB’s business plans. In 2018, he assumed the role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Baltic division.

“I am happy that Jonas Ahlström accepted the important task of leading the Baltic division. He has a proven track record from his long career within SEB and has been successful in his role as CFO in the Baltic division over the last two years. With his background from various leadership roles within SEB, I feel confident that the succession will be well accomplished.” says Johan Torgeby, President and CEO of SEB.

“After almost 20 years in the bank I have decided to move on. I have had several interesting roles, not the least during last four years as head of the Baltic division. I’m grateful to SEB for this journey.” says Riho Unt, former head of the Baltic division.

 “Riho has successfully led the Baltic division. I’m thankful for his contribution to SEB and for his commitment to strengthen our capabilities in the Baltics.” says Johan Torgeby.

The succession will take effect 7 February. Riho Unt will leave SEB after the summer 2020. During his notice period he will continue as the Chair of SEB Baltic banks supervisory councils and take on a role as senior advisor, focusing on SEB’s financial crime prevention program and the public-private partnership against financial crime. 

For further information, please contact
Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication
+46 (0)70 763 99 47
frank.hojem@seb.se

 		 

 

 

 
This information is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18.00 CET on 7 February 2020.
 
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and UK the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 December 2019, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,857bn while its assets under management totalled SEK 2,041bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at http://www.sebgroup.com


Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
